RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Renewable Energy Group, Inc. On Behalf Of Renewable Energy Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) - Get Report on behalf of Renewable Energy stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Renewable Energy has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2021, after the market closed, Renewable Energy issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that it would restate "$38.2 million in cumulative revenue from January 2018 through September 30, 2020" because Renewable Energy was not the "proper claimant for certain BTC [biodiesel mixture excise tax credits] payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020." Renewable Energy further stated that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service "on a $40.5 million assessment, excluding interest" to correct these claims.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell as much as 9% on February 26, 2021.

