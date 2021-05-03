RENEWABLE ENERGY 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - REGI

NEW ORLEANS, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until May 3, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: REGI), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 3, 2018 and February 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and Central District of California.

What You May DoIf you purchased securities of Renewable and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-regi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class actions, you must petition the Courts by May 3, 2021 .

About the LawsuitsRenewable and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On February 25, 2021, post-market, the Company announced its 4Q and full year 2020 financial results, disclosing that it would restate " $38.2 million in cumulative revenue from January 2018 through September 30, 2020" because it was not the "proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020," and that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service "on a $40.5 million assessment, excluding interest" to correct these claims. On this news, shares of Renewable fell $8.17, or 9.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $77.77 per share on February 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The first-filed case is Ramsey v. Renewable Energy Group, Inc., et al., 1:21-cv-01832.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLCKSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com 1-877-515-18501100 Poydras St., Suite 3200 New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC