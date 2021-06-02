Renew Financial And FLASH Join Forces To Help Property Owners Strengthen Their Homes And Safeguard Their Families

OAKLAND, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial (Renew), the nation's most experienced provider of the residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program, today announced that it has joined forces with the Federal Alliance...

OAKLAND, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial (Renew), the nation's most experienced provider of the residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program, today announced that it has joined forces with the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH®) to expand the awareness and knowledge of the residential PACE program as a resource for property owners to finance home upgrades that strengthen their homes and safeguard their families from natural and manmade disasters.

Renew will sponsor the 2021 National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC21), scheduled Dec. 1-3 in Clearwater Beach, Fla., which will bring together the nation's top experts to discuss topics focused in areas of science, policy, and practice to create more resilient buildings and disaster-resilient communities in the face of earthquakes, hurricanes, wildfires, etc., as well as human-caused disasters.

"Renew's mission is to strengthen communities by helping property owners obtain affordable financing to complete home upgrades that improve their homes' safety, resiliency, and energy-efficiency. Working with FLASH, and the best and brightest minds focused on the disaster safety and resilience movement, made perfect sense. We're thrilled to collaborate with FLASH and sponsor the 2021 National Disaster Resilience Conference," said Mark Floyd, CEO of Renew Financial.

FLASH is the country's leading nonprofit consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. Their mission is to promote life safety, property protection and resiliency by empowering the community with knowledge and resources for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and human-caused disasters.

"On behalf of the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) Partnership, we would like to thank Renew Financial, a National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC) Gold Sponsor," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "Their generous contribution and innovative approach to providing resilience resources for homeowners support the like-minded leaders who attend NDRC and sustain our collaborative efforts to create resilient communities."

About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is one of the nation's leading providers of financing for sustainable building improvement projects with a bold vision to create financial access to a safe, healthy and sustainable world. Renew Financial administers Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida to strengthen communities by making homes more resilient, efficient, and valuable. Renew Financial has funded more than $1.1B in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) equivalent to removing over 305,000 cars from the road.

