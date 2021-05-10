ReneSola Power To Present At Credit Suisse Renewables And Utilities Virtual Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") ( www.renesolapower.com) (SOL) - Get Report, a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that the management team will present in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the event. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Credit Suisse.

ReneSola Power (SOL) - Get Report is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

