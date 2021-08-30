Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog And Renesas Products

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) and Dialog Semiconductor Plc (Dialog) have officially joined forces today, and as an immediate benefit to customers, Renesas announced 39 new Winning Combinations.

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) and Dialog Semiconductor Plc (Dialog) have officially joined forces today, and as an immediate benefit to customers, Renesas announced 39 new Winning Combinations. These expert designs showcase both Renesas' and Dialog's complementary, and now combined, product portfolios of Embedded Processing, Analog, Power, and Connectivity.

"The addition of Dialog to the Renesas portfolio presents a tremendous opportunity to drive growth and cross sales in our core segments of Power Management, Analog-Mixed Signal, Connectivity, Industrial and Standard Products. Additionally, Dialog's focus on low-power technologies will allow us to further enhance sustainability across our product portfolio," said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit.

Renesas' Winning Combinations are engineering-vetted designs and allow customers to take advantage of an elevated platform for their design ideas, accelerating their product development cycle and lowering their overall risk in bringing designs to market.

"The 39 Winning Combinations represent just the beginning," said Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President & Head of Sales and Corporate Digital Marketing of the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. "As we drive collaboration among the teams, our customers should start seeing the benefits of the combined portfolio in terms of getting their own solutions to market faster."

To highlight the best of both Renesas' and Dialog's portfolios, Renesas is showcasing its key IoT and Industrial Winning Combinations.

Quick Connect IoT Renesas' recently-announced Quick Connect IoT, an IoT system design platform that significantly eases the prototyping of IoT systems to help users dramatically reduce time-to-market. The multi-board design platform eliminates widespread compatibility issues found in hardware and software, enabling designers to quickly and easily connect a wide range of sensors to MCU development boards. Combined with Dialog's ultra-low power Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) (DA14531) and Wi-Fi (DA16200) SOCs, the new Pmod™ 6A board-to-board connector, and the glue codes embedded into the Renesas software package, Quick Connect IoT enables Renesas sensors and MCUs to seamlessly transmit to a mobile application or the cloud.

100W Adapter with power delivery & wireless charger Renesas' 100W PD adapter is a multi-function PD adapter supporting 65W maximum PD output, BC1.2 fast charging, Qi 15W wireless charging, and two 5V2.1A USB A ports. It now includes the latest Dialog high power density AC/DC chipset (primary-side digital flyback controller / secondary side interface IC) with advanced zero voltage switching combined with Renesas' USB PD controller, MOSFETs, PFC and wireless charging devices.

Smart Asset Tracking Label The Smart Tracking Label is an ultra-thin, credit card-sized, asset tracking solution to monitor and track environmental data through Bluetooth LE. It achieves optimal battery life via the low-power DA14531 Bluetooth LE 5.1 SoC combined with Renesas' high-performance humidity and temperature sensors, with data logging stored via onboard serial Flash from Dialog. It provides 2-3 months of shelf life and roughly 30 days of active life using a rechargeable & disposable, printable 25mAh battery.

Additionally, Renesas released nine Winning Combinations designed specifically for Automotive customers that combine analog products from Dialog with a broad range of Renesas solutions.

Automotive Winning CombinationsOne new solution for In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) includes a combination of Dialog's PMIC and CMIC with Renesas' automotive R-Car SoCs, buck regulators and timing ICs. Another Winning Combination combines Dialog's LED backlight and haptic drivers with Renesas' PMIC for LCD to realize an automotive display system. Further solutions combining Renesas and Dialog offerings are underway, including a Wireless Battery Management Systems (BMS) with Dialog's Bluetooth LE IC and Renesas' battery management ICs and MCUs. For details, visit the Winning Combinations for Automotive page.

"Dialog's outstanding analog technologies add depth and breadth to our automotive lineup," said Takeshi Kataoka, Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Automotive Solution Business Unit. "By combining the best of both companies' offerings, we expect to develop innovative automotive products that reduce our customers' development burden and time-to-market. We are offering multiple new, integrated solutions featuring Renesas and Dialog products immediately, and look forward to introducing more going forward."

Following the landmark acquisitions of Intersil and IDT, Renesas has developed more than 200 "Winning Combinations," compelling product combinations that help our customers accelerate their designs and get to market faster. These portfolio combinations focus on verticals including industrial, infrastructure, automotive, and consumer segments to service more customers and partners worldwide.

All of the 39 new Renesas-plus-Dialog Winning Combinations, in addition to 200+ existing Winning Combinations, include block diagrams, product information, and the ability to sample and buy. They are available at renesas.com/win.

Renesas plans to hold a press conference on September 1 at 8:00 a.m. London Time / 4:00 p.m. Japan Time to discuss these Winning Combinations and how Renesas' and Dialog's product portfolios can deliver new, optimized solutions for a variety of applications. Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit, and Takeshi Kataoka, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Solution Business Unit, will both speak at the event, which will be available in both English and Japanese. Registration for the press conference is available at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mbLtFZX_Ttq4uBeFe0R_9g.

Renesas Electronics Corporation ( TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

