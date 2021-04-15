Rene Whitt Published First Book 'The EXTRAOrdinary Skye' For Down Syndrome Children

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rene Whitt published her first children's book The EXTRAOrdinary Skye to teach awareness about Down Syndrome. The EXTRAordinary Skye introduces a spirited young girl who has Down Syndrome and lives life to the fullest. The character Skye is based on Whitt's daughter that she and her husband adopted in 2014. Throughout the book, readers will see that indeed Skye is different, but she is still worthy of friendship, kindness, and inclusion. As an author and illustrator, Whitt shows true to life examples of how fun and sweet the world is when it includes children with Down Syndrome. The goal is to normalize social and educational inclusion and encourage acceptance of those who are differently abled.

As the parent of a child with Down Syndrome, Whitt knows that children often have questions about her daughter's differences, to which many parents, teachers, or adults reading The EXTRAordinary Skye to children may not readily know the answers. Whitt ended the 21 page book with two pages of questions and answers about Down Syndrome, as a condition that occurs in about 1 in 700 babies each year. The EXTRAordinary Skye was published in 2021 and available on Amazon, Goodreads and Barnes & Noble and from the author.

Rene Whitt was born and raised in northwest Louisiana and lives in Lubbock, Texas. Whitt married her husband Eric in 2006 and, through the blessing of adoption, became parents in 2014. Whitt loves being a girl mom and writing down the funny and mischievous antics that fill every day with their daughter. Friends and family have enjoyed reading the stories on social media and encouraged Whitt to write a book. The EXTRAOrdinary Skye introduces the main character who, like Tylee, has Down Syndrome. Whitt completed the script for her second children's book for the planned series. Visit www.wordwhitts.com or follow on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Cece LiekarThe League Lady, LLC214-695-8192 cece@theleaguelady.com

