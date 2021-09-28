Rendina Healthcare Real Estate And Baptist Memorial Health Care Celebrate Groundbreaking On 38,000 SF Freestanding ER & MOB In Arlington, Tenn.

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from Rendina Healthcare Real Estate ("Rendina") and Baptist Memorial Health Care ("Baptist") gathered recently to celebrate breaking ground on the site of a new 38,000-square-foot Freestanding Emergency Department ("FSED") and Medical Office Building ("MOB") in Arlington, Tenn. Rendina, a national, full-service developer of healthcare real estate, will own the building.

The site will include Baptist Medical Group primary care offices, a medical imaging center, and a freestanding emergency department that will be the first of its kind in Shelby County.

The eight-room freestanding ER is a department of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis and will have laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound and CT services. The ER will be open 24 hours a day.

"We are excited to start construction on the Baptist Arlington Freestanding Emergency Department," said Jason Little, president and CEO of Baptist Memorial Health Care. "It is an advanced model of care and will allow us to meet Arlington's current need for emergency and primary care medical services while also providing an opportunity to expand with the community as it grows."

Baptist selected Rendina Healthcare Real Estate as the property developer in February 2021 and Flintco Construction for construction management and services. A2H is the architectural design firm for the facility.

"Our team is thrilled to partner with Baptist Memorial Health Care on their expansion efforts in multiple Tennessee markets," says Richard M. Rendina, Chairman and CEO of Rendina. "This project will meet the rising demand for quality care in Arlington and expand access to the best healthcare provider in the market."

"We projected a need for more extensive medical services in Arlington over five years ago," said Zach Chandler, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Baptist Memorial Health Care. "The explosive growth of the community, shuttering of hospitals in surrounding communities and the global public health crisis have intensified the need and urgency for these services. With the experience and expertise of Rendina, Flintco and A2H, we've been able to quickly plan and start construction on a quality facility that will meet the needs of the community."

Construction is set to end and Baptist Arlington Freestanding Emergency Department to open in late summer/early fall 2022.

About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate

Rendina is a national leader in Healthcare Real Estate, providing comprehensive solutions to our clients and giving back to the communities we serve. We assist hospitals and health systems in fulfilling growth and physician recruitment strategies by offering creative solutions for a variety of healthcare real estate initiatives. With more than 30 years and 8 million square feet of experience, Rendina has the scale, expertise, and insight to turn any vision into reality.

