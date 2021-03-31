Rendering Of Hyatt Place Vadodara Guestroom (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Report today announced plans to grow its brand footprint in India - one of Hyatt's top three growth markets globally - by more than 70% by 2023. With over 20 executed managed and franchised agreements, Hyatt will add more than 3,600 keys to its existing portfolio of 32 Hyatt-branded hotels across eight distinct brands in the country, including the Andaz, Alila, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, and Hyatt Place brands.

This ambitious growth in India is fueled by an ever-increasing demand from guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, and owners to offer unique and differentiated hotel experiences. This announcement signals significant intentional growth plans for Hyatt, bringing the number of Hyatt-branded hotels in India to more than 50 by the end of 2023, resulting in a more diverse portfolio of hotel offerings in new and existing markets.

"Hyatt remains focused on thoughtfully accelerating its brand growth and momentum by transforming the hotel landscape in India with planned openings in some of the most frequented and desirable destinations in the country," said Dhruva Rathore, Hyatt's vice president real estate & development, India. "Hyatt's pipeline in India reflects a thoughtful growth strategy by expanding into new markets and leisure destinations that are relevant to our guests and customers. We are thrilled to collaborate with a number of new and existing owners to bring these exciting projects to fruition. We are also focused on expanding our independent collection portfolio by teaming up with owners and developers who are eager to leverage our global distribution network and World of Hyatt loyalty program."

In 2021, Hyatt plans to primarily expand its Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Place brands. The Hyatt Regency brand, which continues to drive Hyatt's brand growth in India, will enter two new markets with Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansoravar, and Hyatt Regency Trivandrum. The Hyatt Place brand will enter four new markets with Hyatt Place Bodh Gaya, Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar, Hyatt Place Vadodara, and Hyatt Place Bharuch.

"India remains a growth driver for Hyatt, and we are committed to catering to the Indian traveler with a comprehensive portfolio of hotels," said Sunjae Sharma, Hyatt's vice president & country head, India. "Despite the challenges the industry faced last year, Hyatt signed eight new hotels across various brands that will cater to the needs of both leisure and business travelers. The growth of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt Regency brands remain a key priority for India, with nearly 20 hotels under these brands expected to open across India by 2023."

Hyatt's growing brand footprint in India will offer a balanced portfolio designed to provide unique and engaging guest experiences, coupled with Hyatt's deep understanding of the local and global hospitality standards for which it is known. Executed managed and franchise agreements for Hyatt-branded hotels in India that are expected to open through 2023 include:

Grand Hyatt

Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by celebrating the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Guests can experience superior service within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture, inventive restaurants, luxury spas and sophisticated meeting spaces. grandhyatt.com

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

Grand Hyatt Jaipur

Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency hotels allow guests to transition from work to play, and create their own meaningful connections in modern spaces designed for sharing, socializing and collaborating. Each property boasts spirited restaurants and bars, vibrant event venues, and their trademark atrium lobby setting. hyattregency.com

Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar*

Hyatt Regency Trivandrum*

Hyatt Regency Dehradun

Hyatt Regency Ghaziabad

Hyatt Regency Udaipur Sisarma

Hyatt Regency Kochi Malayattoor Resort

Hyatt Regency Goa Baga

Hyatt Regency Kasauli

Hyatt Regency Surat

Hyatt Regency Jaipur

Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric hotels inspire exploration and discovery for savvy, millennial-minded travelers with an adventurous spirit. Offering shareworthy experiences at and around each property, each property connects guests to the heart of the action in each destination, so they never miss a moment of adventure. hyattcentric.com

Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh

Hyatt Centric Lonavala

Hyatt Centric Electronic City Bangalore

Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place hotels offer guests the opportunity to recharge and make the next day more successful than the one before. Each property is thoughtfully, intuitively designed around guests needs and wants. From the lobby to guestrooms to 24/7 market dining options, Hyatt Place hotels deliver a seamless transition from work to relaxation. hyattplace.com

Hyatt Place Bodh Gaya*

Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar*

Hyatt Place Vadodara*

Hyatt Place Bharuch*

Hyatt Place Vijayawada

Hyatt Place Dehradun Rajpur Road

Hyatt Place Kolhapur Shiroli

Hyatt Place Tirupati

Hyatt Place Visakhapatnam Madhurawada

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleagues and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.hyatt.com.

* Hyatt-branded hotels expected to open in 2021.

