RenalytixAI To Announce Financial Results For Full Year Ended June 30, 2020 And Provide Corporate Update

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, announces that it will report its audited financial results for the full year ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, October 27 2020.

Analyst conference callThe Company will hold an analyst conference call at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) / 12:30 p.m. (GMT) p.m. on Tuesday, October 27 2020. James McCullough, CEO and O. James Sterling, CFO will discuss the full year financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call DetailsUS/Canada Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 614-1551US/Canada Participant International Dial-In Number: (914) 987-7290United Kingdom Participant Dial-In Number: 080 0028 8438 United Kingdom, London Participant Dial-In Number: 020 3107 0289

Conference ID: 7673467

Webcast Registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6gfpkm3j

UK Retail Investor presentationRenalytixAI will be hosting a live online presentation open to all investors at 12.30 p.m. (EDT) / 4.30 p.m. (GMT) on Tuesday, October 27 2020. The Company is committed to providing an opportunity for all existing and potential investors to hear directly from management on the recent developments and additionally providing an update on the business, which will be provided by both James McCullough, CEO and O. James Sterling, CFO.

The presentation will be hosted through the digital platform Investor Meet Company. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet RenalytixAI plc via the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/renalytix-ai-plc/register-investor

For those investors who have already registered and added to meet the Company, they will automatically be invited.

About Kidney Disease Kidney disease is now recognized as a public health epidemic affecting over 850 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, currently have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Further, the CDC reports that 9 out of 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it and 1 out of 2 people with very low kidney function who are not on dialysis do not know they have CKD*. Kidney disease is referred to as a "silent killer" because it often has no symptoms and can go undetected until a very advanced stage. Each year kidney disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer. Every day, 13 patients in the United States die while waiting for a kidney transplant.* https://www.cdc.gov/kidneydisease/publications-resources/2019-national-facts.html

About RenalytixAIRenalytixAI is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. RenalytixAI's products are being designed to make significant improvements in kidney disease diagnosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. For more information, visit www.renalytixai.com.

