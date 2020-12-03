RenaissanceRe Names Shannon Lowry Bender As Group General Counsel

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) - Get Report announced today that Shannon Lowry Bender will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Group General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective January 1, 2021. She succeeds Stephen Weinstein, Executive Vice President, Group General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, who will be departing RenaissanceRe on December 31, 2020 and will continue to serve as an advisor for 12 months.

Kevin O'Donnell, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am delighted to welcome Shannon to our global leadership team. She joins us at an exciting time, and I look forward to the external perspective and deep experience that she will bring as we execute our strategy into a strong market."

Mr. O'Donnell continued: "I appreciate Steve's significant contributions over nearly two decades with RenaissanceRe. He has served as a trusted advisor to our company as we have expanded our global platforms and diversified our business. In addition to his many accomplishments as Group General Counsel, Steve has also advanced our industry's leadership in natural disaster risk mitigation, especially related to climate change. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Ms. Bender will be based at RenaissanceRe's Bermuda headquarters, pending Bermuda immigration approval. She has over 25 years of experience in corporate law, governance and mergers & acquisitions. She joins from CIT, a publicly listed financial and bank holding company, where she was Senior Vice President & Chief Corporate Counsel. Prior to CIT, she was a Partner at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP in New York.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. We provide property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, we have offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

