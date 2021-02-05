RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Twenty-Sixth Consecutive Annual Increase In Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) today voted to increase the Company's quarterly dividend to $0.

The Board of Directors of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) - Get Report today voted to increase the Company's quarterly dividend to $0.36 per common share, from $0.35 per common share.

The Company has increased its dividend during each of the twenty-six years since its initial public offering. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

