Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company Of America Provides Notice Of Third-Party Data Incident

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America ("Renaissance") is providing notice of an incident experienced by its third-party vendor, Secure Administrative Solutions LLC ("SAS"), which may impact the privacy of certain individuals' protected health information.

"We take this incident very seriously and are committed to protecting the privacy and security of information shared with third parties who provide services to our policyholders," said Robert Mulligan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance.

What Happened?Renaissance recently received notice from SAS that it experienced a data security incident. On June 1, 2021, SAS reported that the incident resulted in exfiltration of certain protected health information related to SAS' clients. Upon receiving this report, Renaissance immediately worked with SAS and others to confirm the nature and scope of the data at issue, including whether and how it related to Renaissance policyholders. SAS provided further details regarding the incident on or about June 18, 2021. The details Renaissance received from SAS indicated that information related to certain Renaissance policyholders was present on the impacted SAS systems at the time of the incident and subject to unauthorized acquisition as a result. SAS reported that the period of unauthorized access to its systems occurred between March 15 and April 15, 2021, and that it notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation of this incident on May 27, 2021. Renaissance understands that the exfiltrated information has been destroyed by the unauthorized actor, but that the identity of the unauthorized actor is unknown.

What Information Was Involved?SAS' investigation determined that the impacted data may have included a combination of certain individuals' names, addresses, dates of birth, health insurance policy numbers, and other health insurance information (e.g., policy type, premium amount, issuance date, etc.). Renaissance further understands from SAS that the incident did not impact any Renaissance policyholders' Social Security numbers or financial information.

What We Are Doing. Upon learning of this incident, Renaissance worked closely with SAS to respond and determine the impact to Renaissance's data. Renaissance understands that SAS partnered with cybersecurity specialists to launch a forensic investigation into this incident and mitigate any potential harm. Renaissance further understands that SAS has implemented additional controls since the incident to enhance the security of its network. As reported by SAS, these controls include, but are not limited to, rebuilding infected servers, building new domain controllers, changing all system and user passwords, increasing password complexity, implementing stronger controls over historical password use, migrating all users to Microsoft Office 365, implementing multi-factor authentication for access to Microsoft Office 365, deploying new PCs to all users, and providing training on new security protocols.

As an added precaution, and although Social Security and financial information are not impacted, Renaissance is offering affected individuals access to 12 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through TransUnion. If you did not receive direct notice of this incident but believe you may be affected, please contact our dedicated assistance line, which can be reached at 800-323-4027 (toll free), Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding U.S. holidays. The call center will verify whether you are eligible for services.

What You Can Do.As a best practice, we encourage individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and explanations of benefits, as applicable, and by monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Eligible individuals can also enroll in the monitoring services being offered by Renaissance. Individuals can learn more about how to protect themselves generally against the possibility of theft or misuse of personal information by reviewing guidance on Renaissance's website titled, "Steps You Can Take to Protect Information." You may access that information by visiting RenaissanceBenefits.com/datanotice. The guidance provides additional information regarding fraud alerts and security freezes, as well as contact information for the nationwide consumer reporting agencies.

