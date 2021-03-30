Remove Rusted, Rounded Fasteners Easily With New Crescent Bolt Biter™ Extractors

SPARKS, Md., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard nut drivers just aren't designed to reliably remove rusted, rounded and worn-down fasteners. But professionals in the trades don't do well with excuses, so Crescent Tools is setting a new standard with the Crescent Bolt Biter ™ Impact Bolt Extractors.

The new Crescent Bolt Biter Impact Nut Extractor and Driver has an innovative design that grips any nut or bolt no matter how damaged. The revolutionary bi-directional gripping design quickly and easily removes and tightens, eliminating the frustration when working with rusted or ruined hex head fasteners.

"Removing worn fasteners with standard nut drivers is like trying to pull a round peg through a square hole," says Mary Hughey, product manager with Crescent. "The Crescent Bolt Biter accessories are different from anything else because every rounded, worn fastener is different. We listened to pros complain that there was no solution on the market, so we created one. This means no more fighting to remove a worn fastener or sawing the fasteners off and ultimately costing time."

Crescent Bolt Biter tools include these amazing benefits for our construction trades:

Removes & Tightens Damaged Fasteners - Bi-directional design enables easy removal and reuse of rusted and rounded fasteners

- Bi-directional design enables easy removal and reuse of rusted and rounded fasteners 5X Gripping Force - Tapered flute grabs onto damaged fasteners with ease

- Tapered flute grabs onto damaged fasteners with ease 50X Life - Provides 50x life in high torque impact applications

- Provides 50x life in high torque impact applications ¼" Hex Shank - Compatible with impact drivers and drills

Crescent Bolt Biter products are available nationwide at Lowe's Home Improvement stores and other retailers the pros go to most.

About Crescent ® Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent ® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories, Crescent Wiss ® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin ® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson ® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter ® heavy-duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX ® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool GroupApex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

