RemotePC Named A Business.com "Best Pick" For Remote PC Access Software

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RemotePC, a remote access solution from IDrive Online Backup, has been named a "Best Pick" by business.com, for Remote PC Access Software. Recognized for its speed and affordability, RemotePC provides small business with secure remote access to enable employees to work from anywhere and remain just as productive as they would be in the office. To read the independent editorial review visit this link.

Business.com is a trusted source of information for small to medium-sized businesses looking to start, run or grow their operations. The Best Picks Program is driven by the platform's extensive product reviews section which evaluates the industry's best tools and services specifically designed to help small businesses grow. Reviewed and selected by a team of independent researchers, RemotePC was one of just five solutions named a Best Pick for Remote Access.

RemotePC is a remote access solution for consumers/businesses and is a product of IDrive Inc. RemotePC allows users, businesses and IT professionals to access and control their PCs, Macs or Linux machines remotely from any device including iOS/Android devices.

"Our team of researchers evaluate hundreds of vendors and products every year. Today's Best Pick selections highlight exactly the kind of solutions small businesses need right now - those that help them not only survive but thrive. Congratulations to RemotePC for earning a Best Pick designation as the best remote access software solution for Remote PC Access Software," noted Eric Noe, Vice President of Content for business.com.

Business.com provides product reviews for small business owners across four main categories: finance, human resources, marketing, and technology. Researchers evaluate hundreds of vendors and products and work to pair them with the specific needs of a variety of small business types. Recommendations are then paired with deep resource-based content aimed at educating business owners on what best suits their needs and arming them with the information needed to make confident, knowledge-based buying decisions.

To learn more about the Best Picks program visit www.business.com/buying-guides/.

About IDrive IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

About business.combusiness.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remotepc-named-a-businesscom-best-pick-for-remote-pc-access-software-301156170.html

SOURCE IDrive Inc.