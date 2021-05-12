Remote Access Provider RemotePC Adds New Features For Linux Remote Access

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC , a remote access service from IDrive Online Backup , has updated their remote access for Linux offering with new features: Linux Remote Sound - enables users to listen to audio files from the remote...

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC , a remote access service from IDrive Online Backup , has updated their remote access for Linux offering with new features:

Linux Remote Sound - enables users to listen to audio files from the remote machine on their local device

Linux Headless Server Remote Access Support - users can access a Linux server without any monitor connected to it

Raspberry Pi as host - users can access Raspberry Pi devices with the RemotePC application

After the RemotePC remote access application is downloaded on a Linux machine, users are able to login and remotely connect to any computer configured to their account.

Users can connect to their remote Linux machines directly from any web browser via RemotePC Viewer Lite, without the hassle of any additional software installation.

RemotePC offers many features that make it the perfect solution for Linux remote access. It is platform independent, so remote computers and servers can be accessed from any PC, Mac, or Linux machine, as well as iOS and Android devices. The software also allows users to perform remote access functions such as lock screen, blank host screen, adjust the screen of the remote computer, and block remote input during a session.

Supported versions of RemotePC for Linux are:

Debian Based

Debian (9, 10)

Ubuntu (16, 18, 20.4.1)

Linux Mint 18.1 Cinnamon

Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon

RPM-Based

RHEL (7)

CentOS (7, 8)

Fedora (29, 30)

openSUSE Leap (15.1)

About IDrive IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC ™ and IBackup . The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

