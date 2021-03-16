Remix Therapeutics Appoints Matthew R. Patterson As Executive Chairman Of Its Board Of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced the appointment of Matthew R. Patterson as Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Patterson is the co-founder and former chairman and CEO of Audentes Therapeutics, a gene therapy company acquired by Astellas Pharma in 2020.

"Matt has had an impressive 30-year career in research, drug development, and the commercialization of innovative therapeutics for both private and publicly held biotechnology companies," said Kevin Bitterman, PhD, Founding Chairman of the Board of Remix Therapeutics and Partner at Atlas Venture. "His knowledge of the industry and experience building and advancing early-stage companies will be invaluable as we shape the path forward for Remix."

"We are thrilled to have Matt play an active role in defining and executing against a sharply focused business plan for Remix," adds Pete Smith, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CSO of Remix Therapeutics and Atlas Venture Entrepreneur in Residence. "His experience with corporate development will broaden our organizational capabilities as we enhance our proprietary REMaster technology platform and advance our lead programs into the clinic."

Mr. Patterson is currently Strategic Advisor for Audentes Therapeutics. He co-founded and led the company from 2013 until its sale to Astellas in 2020. Prior to Audentes, Mr. Patterson was an Entrepreneur-In-Residence with OrbiMed and held senior roles at Amicus Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical. and Genzyme Corporation. Mr. Patterson serves on several boards, including Homology Medicines, Inc., Vor Biopharma, Inc., 5:01 Acquisition Corporation, and the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM).

"I'm extremely excited to work with the Remix team and believe their focus on RNA processing offers an intriguing and promising way to pursue currently undruggable targets," said Mr. Patterson. "The tremendous progress they've achieved in building REMaster, identifying new chemical matter, and advancing a pipeline of novel oral small molecule therapies is a testament to the expertise and dedication of the team. I'm looking forward to working with Remix leadership and the Board to realize the potential of RNA processing to deliver real therapeutic solutions for patients."

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease in entirely new ways. Our REMaster technology platform allows us to identify patterns in RNA processing and exploit them to modulate gene expression. Our innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit, remixtx.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remix-therapeutics-appoints-matthew-r-patterson-as-executive-chairman-of-its-board-of-directors-301247619.html

SOURCE Remix Therapeutics