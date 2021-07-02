OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - It is important to note that travel restrictions remain in place for all foreign nationals, including U.

OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - It is important to note that travel restrictions remain in place for all foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, seeking to travel to Canada for discretionary (non-essential) travel - such as tourism and recreation.

Examples of non-essential travel include, but are not limited to: camping, hiking, social events, boating across the border, picking up a pet, and visiting or checking on a cottage.

U.S. citizens without a right of entry to Canada or who are not otherwise eligible to enter Canada under the travel restrictions, attempting to visit Canada for a non-essential reason will be turned away at the border, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Before heading to the border, U.S travellers should be informed and know their obligations. The Government of Canada has a website to assist travellers in finding out if they can enter Canada and, if able to enter, what their public health obligations are: Find out if you can enter Canada.

The Government of Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to prioritize the health and safety of Canadians. The Government of Canada will continue to monitor its vaccination, case counts and hospitalization rates which will help inform measures at the border—and when to lift or adjust them—to keep Canadians safe and support our economy.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reminder-restrictions-to-canada-remain-in-place-for-all-discretionary-travel-301325091.html

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency