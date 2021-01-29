Remembering Oscar-winning Actress And Comedienne, Cloris Leachman

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar-winning actress and comedienne, Cloris Leachman, died on Tuesday, January 26 at the age of 94. Leachman received more than 20 Emmy nominations and nine wins, more than any other television performer in history. WHEN WE LAST SPOKE was her last feature film to debut in theaters nationwide.

"We were honored to have Cloris as part of our ensemble cast for When We Last Spoke," says Producer, Rick Eldridge. "She would always light up the room. I have never seen so many smiles on the faces of cast and crew than when on set with Cloris."

Leachman's vibrant personality and spunky flair were on full display as Mother Cranbourne (Itasca) in this endearing scene from WHEN WE LAST SPOKE. vimeo.com/505453443/5d5bbe090a The entire cast and crew admired her and appreciated the joy she brought to her work.

"It was an honor and dream to just watch her work. She was just living through her character. A wonderful lesson for all actors. There was always laughter and joy when she was present," says Actress, Darby Camp in an Instagram post. "Thank you Ms. Leachman for investing in me and sharing your gift with all of us for so many years."

Learn more about Leachman's role and this heartwarming tale of family, friendship and forgiveness at whenwelastspoke.com .

About ReelWorks Studios :ReelWorks Studios, LLC was founded by Rick Eldridge in August of 2009 as a production services and distribution management company. Business offices are located in Charlotte, North Carolina with representation and offices in Santa Monica, California. CEO, Rick Eldridge, has been in the entertainment business for over 35 years as a producer, director, musician and creative visionary. The company now has over 100 titles under management comprised of feature film, television programming and digital media. Get all the latest news from ReelWorks at https://reelworks.net/

About Marci Henna :Marci Henna grew up near Austin, Texas where she graduated from the University of Texas with a B.A. in English. As a child, she lived with the Wakamba in Kenya, East Africa, in Santa Fe, New Mexico and in various Texas cities. For twenty years, she served on the executive committee of the Dell Children's Medical Center Foundation, on the James Dick Foundation (for the International Festival-Institute at Round Top, Texas) and on the boards of other nonprofits. She and her husband, Louis, have four beautiful children, two roly-poly dogs and reside in Austin, Texas and Santa Fe, New Mexico. For more information, visit www.firesidetexas.com

