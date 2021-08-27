Remedy Unlocks Unlimited Potential

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy+ tailors each of its hemp-based products to help its customers overcome big and small day-to-day challenges that they face on their path to ultimate success. Whether it's boosting energy levels, enhancing clarity and focus, or enabling better rest, Remedy+ is focused on one thing: unleashing the full potential of its customers.

Life coach Brendan Burchard laid out the blueprint for success when he said, "Beginning today, set an intention and a relentless focus on living your life as the greatest person you can be, in all situations." It's a great motivating quote, but it also highlights how challenging true success can be.

Burchard's references to setting intentions and maintaining a "relentless focus" are key, and they're factors that Remedy+ has set at the heart of its business. The performance and lifestyle company are intent on catering to the needs of ambitious, forward-thinking individuals who have already achieved high levels of success ...and are still looking for more.

Remedy+ products help professionals take their game to the next level by providing solutions that offer an edge in performance. In explaining the focus of his company, cofounder Tom Kurz states that "performing at peak levels, especially as one gets older, is extremely challenging. Remedy+ exists to help people meet these performance challenges."

Kurz, a successful professional himself, is no stranger to the need for an occasional boost to help him stay firing on all cylinders throughout the day. The owner explains that "if your goal is to be the best version of yourself, then we have the perfect suite of products to help you get there." He goes on to explain that different products address different challenges that impact performance. Some enhance focus and clarify. Others support energy and stamina. Still others improve rest allowing for more efficient muscle and joint repair.

Each of the Remedy+ offerings utilize hemp compounds and other natural plant-based ingredients that work in tandem with one another to help support the optimal function of the body. Whether you are looking to improve focus, run harder, play longer, or simply sleep better Remedy+ has something for the challenge at hand. Easy to carry and easy to use, Remedy+ is perfect for use at home, in the office, and when you're out and about participating in your favorite activities.

About Remedy+: The Remedy+ line of products is produced by Remedy Products LLC. The Fort Collins-based enterprise formulates and manufactures premium, natural, hemp-based supplements, topicals, and energy snacks. These are designed for ambitious, physically active adults who compete in sports and love getting the most out of what life has to offer.

