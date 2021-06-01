Remedent Announces Its Agreement With Aurum Ceramic Dental Laboratories Co., Concerning An Exclusive Master License Agreement In Reference To Its GlamSmile Veneers And Technology

GHENT, Belgium, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedent, Inc. (OTCBB:REMI.OB), an international company specializing in research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products, announces its agreement to provide GlamSmile veneers and Technologies to Aurum Ceramic Dental Laboratories Co., for the territory of North America.

Under the agreement Remedent will provide GlamSmile Veneers and proprietary tray technology to Aurum Ceramic Dental Laboratories Co., the Licensee.

Aurum Ceramic Dental Laboratories Co. will develop to its best effort the largest possible market to sell and promote Remedent's GlamSmile Veneers.

----------------------- Management Commentary:

Remedent continues to innovate and has made a big overhaul in its business model as we focus on more dedicated clinics and organizations. Remedent continues to perfect the digital veneer workflow with new software releases to make GlamSmile a turnkey solution that includes solutions for marketing and imaging software's over design, production and proprietary one time tray placement.

"This License agreement is important to us in the sense that it will enlarge our active presence in North America, delivering our state of the Art GlamSmile Veneers, Technology and Smile consultancy approach towards US based customers," comments Mr. Guy De Vreese, CEO of Remedent. "We are looking forward to this new cooperation and believe that, with this partnership, we are at the beginning of a win-win cooperation which will better inform, support and attract new patients in the area of cosmetic dentistry with high-end and high quality support and products."

"Aurum strives to partner with leaders in dentistry with a clear purpose: offer to our clients and their patients exceptional functional and aesthetic dentistry. We are really proud to be chosen by Remedent to be the exclusive North American partner to bring a highly innovative and proven emerging technology that dramatically improves chair-side performance and superior patient outcomes. For us, get together with Remedent, we aim to bring a new level of predictability, quality, and patient impact to healthy new smiles," declares Mark Maier, CEO of The Aurum Group.

----------------------- About Remedent:

Remedent Inc. creates state-of-the-art dental technologies and marketing concepts. Famous brands are GlamSmile, Remecure, Smile Me and River 8. Headquartered in Belgium, Remedent Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes its products and concepts to more than 25 countries worldwide. Remedent Inc. is publicly listed and focuses on B2B, delivering products to the dental professional, as well as B2C approaches, helping consumers to obtain their dream smile through its Smile Consultancy Concept.

About The Aurum Group:

Aurum, an industry leader in comprehensive aesthetic dentistry, is Canada's largest laboratory group and the 3 rd or 4 th largest in North America. Celebrating 50 years in business, Aurum has grown to become the leader in all aspects of smile design. Our Aurum Group family has grown and evolved from Mr. Hans "Hyo" Maier to a fully diversified dental company with over 450 employees across North America. While our company's services and operations have expanded and quickly become the gold standard across many dental industries, our underlying principles, passion and drive have remained constant; we do it For The Love of Smiles™.

----------------------- For more info, please contact:Mr Philippe Van AckerRemedentZuiderlaan 1-3 box 8, 9000 Gent - BelgiumT: 09-2415880E: info@remedent.comW: www.remedent.com

----------------------- Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause Remedent's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," "projects," "project," to be uncertain and forward-looking. Actual results could differ materially because of factors such as Remedent's ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the proposed transaction. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Remedent's business, please refer to the risk factors described in Remedent's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.