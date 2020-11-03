Remarkable Growth In Working Women Population Worldwide Likely To Fuel Breast Pumps Market Growth: TMR

- The global breast pumps market is foreseen to gather promising expansion opportunities on the back of increased instances of lactation failure in majority of women across the globe

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast pump refers to a medical device that is utilized by lactating women across the globe to extract milk from their breasts if they are having any difficulty in natural lactation. The device is also used when lactating women are unable to produce sufficient milk for their babies.

Generally, mechanical devices are manual devices, which are operated by foot movements or hand. On the other hand, automatic devices can be operated using electricity.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research note that the global breast pumps market will proliferate at CAGR of 10.4% in 2019 to 2027.Growing government initiatives to increase awareness regarding importance of breastfeeding is likely to help in the expansion of breast pumps market in the years ahead.

Key Findings of Breast Pumps Market Report

The global breast pumps market is foreseen to show growth at 10.4% CAGR during 2019-2027.

The market for breast pumps was accounted for US$ 2.3 Bn in 2018.

in 2018. Of all product types, double electric breast pump held major share of market in 2018.

Depending on volume, the single electric breast pump was dominant market segment in 2018.

North America was dominant region in the breast pumps market in 2018.

was dominant region in the breast pumps market in 2018. Asia Pacific breast pumps market is foreseen to grow at rapid pace during the assessment period of 2019 to 2027.

breast pumps market is foreseen to grow at rapid pace during the assessment period of 2019 to 2027. The nature of breast pumps market is highly fragmented.

Breast Pumps Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global breast pumps market is estimated to experience upward curve of revenues during 2019 to 2027. One of the key reasons attributed to this growth is increased use of breast pumps mainly by working women population worldwide.

In recent years, there is remarkable growth in instances of difficulties experienced by women in milk production. Key reason attributed to this condition is their deteriorating health condition. As a result, there is substantial increase in demand for breast pumps in all worldwide locations. This factor is stimulating sales avenues in the breast pumps market.

The government bodies of many countries all across the globe are growing focus toward making people aware about the importance of lactation. This factor is estimated to help in increasing demand for breast pumps in the forthcoming years.

Growing awareness regarding significance of natural lactation for the health of babies is likely to boost the global breast pumps market growth during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Apart from this, the market is estimated to gain promising expansion opportunities owing to technological advancements in the healthcare sector.

Breast Pumps Market: Competitive Assessment

The breast pumps market experiences highly intense competitive landscape on the back of presence of many regional as well as international level players.

Many players are concentrated on the developing highly advanced products. To achieve this motive, they are increasing investment in research and development activities.

Apart from this, several enterprises are utilizing the gamut of strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. All these activities are helping vendors in making their position sturdy in the global breast pumps market.

The list of important companies working in the breast pumps market includes Medela AG, Pigeon Group (Pigeon Corporation), Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Evenflo Feeding, Inc., Ardo Medical Ag, Spectra Baby USA , Mayborn Group Limited, Hygeia Health, and Albert Manufacturing USA (Albert Group).

The Breast Pumps Market can be segmented as follows:

Global Breast Pumps Market, by Product Type

Single Electric Breast Pump



Double Electric Breast Pump



Manual Breast Pump

Global Breast Pumps Market, by Application

Hospital Grade



Personal Use

Global Breast Pumps Market, by Region

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





The U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



The Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

