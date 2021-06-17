REMADE Announces New Deadline For Education And Workforce Development Proposals

Letters of Intent for Workforce Projects that Sustain U.S. Manufacturing and Accelerate the Nation's Transition to a Circular Economy are now due July 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMADE Institute is pleased to announce a new, extended deadline for Education and Workforce Development (EWD) projects as part of the organization's fifth Request for Proposals. Letters of Intent and Project Abstracts for EWD projects are now due by 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 1, two weeks from today. The original due date was June 3.

"REMADE and our partners are committed to addressing knowledge gaps and training incumbent and emerging workers as the U.S.'s transition to a Circular Economy accelerates," said Nabil Nasr, CEO of REMADE, a $140 million public-private partnership established by the U.S. Department of Energy. "In addition, our workforce initiatives increase U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and ensure that our nation's researchers, engineers, technicians and others stay on the cutting edge."

REMADE issued its latest RFP last month, representing $50 million in available funding, including $1 million for Education and Workforce Development proposals. These EWD projects must develop short courses to educate, train, and develop incumbent workers in reuse, remanufacturing, recovery, and recycling. EWD topics include:

Advanced Materials Separation Technologies

Chemical Recycling of Plastics

Simulation Techniques to Optimize Material Use in Manufacturing and Recycling

Condition Assessment for Remanufacturing

Reverse Logistics for Remanufacturing

Cleaning for Remanufacturing

Design for Remanufacturing, Recycling, and/or Re-Use

Systems Thinking in Material Management: Benefits and Tools

Companies, universities and organizations that have workforce development projects that might align with the EWD section of REMADE's RFP can read the detailed RFP here.

Efforts are ongoing worldwide to move from today's linear economy, where we take-make-dispose, to a Circular Economy, where we make-use-reuse-remanufacture-recycle. Conserving resources, reducing energy consumption, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing U.S. competitiveness are major components of that transformation. Within a five-year period, REMADE is developing solutions that are capable of:

Saving 1 Quad of energy, which equates to the electrical use by all U.S. households per year

A 20% decrease in U.S. manufacturing's GHG emissions in metals, polymers/plastics, fibers and e-waste

Increasing the supply and use of recycled materials by more than 40 million metric tons per year

Creating up to 700,000 direct and indirect jobs, enhancing the U.S. economy and increasing the nation's manufacturing competitiveness

For more information on the EWD section of REMADE's RFP, read the detailed RFP here. For details on the Institute's 2020 EWD Roadmap, which is guiding the RFP, review the roadmap here.

Please note that letters of intent and project abstracts for the RFP's transformational research, development and demonstration, as well as traditional research and development submissions are closed as of June 3.

About REMADEFounded in 2017, REMADE is a Manufacturing USA® Institute and public-private partnership established by the U.S. Department of Energy. REMADE is the only national institute focused entirely on the development of innovative technologies to accelerate the U.S.'s transition to a Circular Economy. In partnership with industry, academia, and national laboratories, REMADE enables early-stage applied research and development that will create jobs, dramatically reduce embodied energy and greenhouse gas emissions, and increase the supply and use of recycled materials. The cumulative, five-year embodied energy savings, greenhouse gas reduction, and increase in recycled materials use expected to result from REMADE's investment is approximately 1 Quad of energy, about 50 million metric tons of CO2equivalent greenhouse gas reduction, and more than a 40 million metric tons per year increase in the supply and use of recycled materials, respectively. For additional information about REMADE, visit www.remadeinstitute.org.

