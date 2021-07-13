Relo Metrics Announces New Head Of Sales For Europe To Help Drive Its Global Expansion

Timon Rumbold is responsible for expanding Relo Metrics' footprint in Europe, forming relationships with a new wave of sports clients in fast-growth areas

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform, Relo Metrics , today announces the appointment of Timon Rumbold as Head of Sales in Europe. Timon, who has over 20 years' experience across cloud-based and SaaS solutions, will focus on expanding the company's cutting-edge tech to sports marketers across the region.

"Throughout my career, I've always stood on the forefront of disruptive tech - so Relo Metrics' challenger mindset instantly stood out to me," says Timon, who will operate out of the company's European HQ in London. "This is a once-in-a-career opportunity to get behind the wheel of a company on the cusp of major international growth, bringing the most advanced sponsorship analytics tools to sports marketers in the UK and the wider EU market."

The new role is part of a major overhaul for Relo Metrics, which rebranded and separated from its parent company GumGum in May this year - in a move designed to give the new brand flexibility for strategic investment and growth.

Relo Metrics' platform delivers near real-time insights to enable brands to regularly track and optimize their sponsorship investments and helps rights holders to understand the true value of their assets in order to retain and grow revenue.

In his new role, Timon will take the lead in defining Relo Metrics' presence in the European market, building long-lasting relationships that pivot around the value of its game-changing sports sponsorship tech. He'll be responsible for continuing to shore up the company's market share within sports like Football, Cycling, Rugby, and Racing, along with growing Relo Metric's footprint across European and global brands.

"I'm excited to bring aboard Timon to our European arm as we look to expand our market share in Europe in the same manner we have achieved success across North America" says Brian Kim, CEO at Relo Metrics. "His experience in emerging tech solutions and selling to large advertisers place us in a strong position to continue educating this region's leading sports marketers on how the right software tools can help them run their business more efficiently. His innovative approach chimes well with Relo Metrics' positioning as an industry disrupter. I can't wait to see how Timon shapes our presence in an area that is pivotal to the company's next phase of international growth."

Relo Metrics allows rights holders and brand sponsors to measure and optimize how their sponsorship assets and campaign investments are performing across live broadcast, streaming platforms and social media at any moment in time, fuelling a new generation of smart and super-efficient sports sponsorships.

Timon joins Relo Metrics from employee analytics platform Perceptyx, where he focused on driving new business revenue in EMEA, and leading the company's enterprise software sales division as VP of Sales. Prior to that, he took on an award-winning role growing new business sales of HCM solutions at payroll software provider ADP.

In his new role as European Head of Sales, Timon joins Relo Metrics' growing team of 40+ employees in four offices worldwide - including New York, LA, Chicago and London.

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform that enables brands to track and optimize their sponsorship investments and powers teams and leagues with the insights they need to retain and grow revenue. The company tracks sponsor exposure across live broadcasts, social media, and streaming platforms, and delivers actionable insights via a fast, single solution platform. For more information, visit www.relometrics.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relo-metrics-announces-new-head-of-sales-for-europe-to-help-drive-its-global-expansion-301331692.html

SOURCE Relo Metrics