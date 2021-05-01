Relmada Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations At The American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting 2021

NEW YORK, May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that clinical data related to REL-1017, the company's lead product candidate, will be presented in two posters at the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting 2021, which is being held virtually between May 1 and May 3, 2021.

Details of the poster presentations are below:

Date/Time: May 1, 2021, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM ET Poster Number: 5181 Title: Rapid and Sustained Antidepressant Effects of REL-1017 (esmethadone) as an Adjunctive Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder: A Phase 2 Trial

Date/Time: May 1, 2021, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM ET Poster Number: 5198 Title: Effect of Percentage of Life-Years from the Start of Major Depressive Disorder on the Therapeutic Response of REL-1017

The on-demand posters are available for viewing online for the duration of the meeting by registered conference attendees.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is entering late-stage studies as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Our clinical program for REL-1017 will evaluate its potential as the first rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. In a Phase 2 trial, REL-1017 demonstrated rapid onset and sustained antidepressant effects with statistically significant improvements as compared to placebo. The Phase 2 study also confirmed the favorable safety and tolerability profile of REL-1017 observed in previously completed Phase 1 studies. In April 2017, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for REL-1017 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Our experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada' s lead program, REL-1017, is a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected use of the proceeds from the offering.

