Reliv International Hosts First International Virtual Conference In Its 33-Year History

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliv International, Inc. (RELV) - Get Report Reliv Strong 2020, hosted on August 28-29, provided attendees from across the globe a way to stay connected while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For two days, the company offered eight-plus hours of live streaming content, including tips from Direct Selling Association industry leaders, corporate executives, and successful distributors. Sessions from around the globe included a new US product launch, new online marketing and sales tools, workouts, recognition, training and personal development. This free event also included access to a custom app where attendees could network, get exclusive deals, play event games, and vote in live polling. The app will be available for free for 12 months, so those who could not watch the event live can still tune in. The event also featured live translations in Spanish, French and German.

Reliv Strong 2020 also included a fundraising auction for the Reliv Kalogris Foundation to support the company's mission of "Nourishing Our World" by providing optimal nutrition to children in need. Those with the highest bid at the end of September will receive a custom-built, "Retro-mod" 1955 Schwinn Ladies Cruiser bicycle. Plans include the bike travelling through Reliv markets around the world for ongoing fundraising and awareness.

"We couldn't be happier with the engagement from our U.S. and international field of distributors for our first ever virtual conference," said Reliv CEO Ryan Montgomery. "The online delivery of messaging, training and recognition was extremely effective and put Reliv in front of more distributors, customers and prospects at one time than ever before. This mode of communication for distributor events, large and small, will definitely be an important and ongoing approach for the future. The benefits to our distributors are numerous as we meet them where they live, including time and expense savings."

The company plans to host virtual conferences in its European and Asia-Pacific markets in fall 2020.

About Reliv International, Inc.

Reliv International, based in Chesterfield, MO, develops and markets nutritional supplements that promote optimal nutrition. Reliv supplements address core nutrition, targeted solutions and overall wellness and now include a line of RLV hemp extracts. Reliv is the exclusive provider of LunaRich® products, which optimize levels of lunasin, a soy peptide that works at the epigenetic level to promote optimal health. The company sells its products through an international direct sales system of independent distributors in 13 countries. Learn more about Reliv at reliv.com, or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are identified in the public filings made by Reliv with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on factors that could affect Reliv's business and financial results are included in its public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's web site, reliv.com.

For more information, contact:

Kurt Wulff Senior Vice-President of Marketing(636) 733-1433

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reliv-international-hosts-first-international-virtual-conference-in-its-33-year-history-301124073.html

SOURCE Reliv International, Inc.