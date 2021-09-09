Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. To Present At The Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day taking place Thursday, September 16th, 2021 virtually.

Dr. Lisa Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 10:30 AM PT. Dr. Crossley will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. "I am eager to inform investors of how Reliq is advancing virtual healthcare through its powerful iUGO Care platform at the Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day," said Dr. Crossley.

This year's Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day will feature several leaders in the healthcare space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Conference DetailsEvent: Gravitas Health Reimagined (virtual)Format: PresentationDate: Thursday, September 16th, 2021Time: 8:30AM PT - 1:00PM PTRegistration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VJvwUZA4ROKmF03Swjux-Q

The Company would also like to announce that it has renewed its engagement with Jack Marks and Octagon Media Corp., an affiliated company of Wall Street Reporter (together "Octagon"), for a six month term to deliver a digital media advertising campaign coupled with an investor marketing program. As compensation, Octagon will receive two payments of US$62,500.

Reliq HealthReliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

