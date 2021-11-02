Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. To Present At GCFF Virtual Conference Main Event - Small Cap Investing

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar medtech market, today announced that its CEO, Dr. Lisa Crossley, will present at the Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) Virtual Conference Main Event - Small Cap Investing on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:25am PDT / 1:25pm EDT.

Presentation Details Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021 Time: 10:25am PDT / 1:25pm EDT

About GCFF Virtual Conference Main Event - Small Cap investingThe Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) Virtual Conference Main Event - Small Cap Investing will take place on November 4, 2021 virtually. GCFF is the largest conference that caters towards the Chinese investment community in North America. Covering all sectors including Technology, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Clean-tech and more, the GCFF Main Event will provide its viewers with an up-front look at the latest fast-growing investment opportunities in the small cap world. Join us on November 4th.

Registration is free. For more information and to register, please visit:

https://gcff-nov-2021.eventbrite.ca/?aff=RHT

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global medtech company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTC as RQHTF.

