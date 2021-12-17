Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New US Contracts, Resumes Onboarding With A Network Of 10 Clinics In Dallas, TX

HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed contracts with four new US clients, including three physician practices in Texas and Puerto Rico and a long term care facility in California.

"We continue to onboard new clients and patients even as we approach the holidays," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. "We are pleased to be adding three new primary care practices in Texas and Puerto Rico, and a long term care facility in California. In addition, we have resumed onboarding with a previously announced 10 clinic network in Dallas, TX who had paused onboarding early on in the pandemic. These healthcare organizations will be using the iUGO Care remote patient monitoring, chronic care management and behavioural health integration modules, and the long term care facility will also us the iUGO Home emergency alert, fall detection and medication reminder solution. The four new clients will add over 3,000 new patients to our platform in the next six months at an average revenue of over $50 USD per patient per month. Onboarding will begin in the new year. As previously disclosed, the Company expects to exit calendar year 2021 at a revenue run rate of $2 Million/month."

Reliq HealthReliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

For further information please contact:

Company ContactInvestor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

US Investor Relations ContactInvestor RelationsLytham Partners, LLCBen ShamsianNew York | Phoenix646-829-9701 shamsian@lythampartners.com

