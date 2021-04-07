Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract With Orthopedic Practice In Texas

HAMILTON, Ontario, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed a new contract with its first Orthopedic Practice in Texas and, in response to significant market demand, has expanded its iUGO Care platform to allow Orthopedic Specialists to manage their chronic orthopedic and post-operative patients at home.

"As the vaccine rollout successfully proceeds in the United States, we are very pleased to see our clients moving forward with patient onboarding at a steadily increasing pace," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. "Now that clinicians in the US are able to return their focus to proactive patient care, we're experiencing significant new demand for deployment of our existing solutions as well as requests for new features. We are excited to launch our newest iUGO Care module, designed to support Orthopedic Specialists who want to monitor both their chronic patients (e.g. those living with rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, etc.) and their post-operative patients at home. According to the CDC, there are over 5.7 Million arthritis patients in Texas alone, representing a large and growing new target market segment for Reliq. Using iUGO Care to provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principal Care Management (PCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) services to chronic orthopedic patients can help improve medication adherence, increase compliance with prescribed physiotherapy exercises and reduce the depression and anxiety often seen in chronic pain patients, significantly enhancing their quality of life."

Leveraging the existing Medicare and Medicaid billing codes, Orthopedic practices can generate over $500,000 per year in new billings by providing RPM, CCM, PCM and BHI services to their patients. Reliq expects to begin onboarding orthopedic patients under this contract in April, at an average revenue of $50 USD per patient per month.

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

