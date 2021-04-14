RELiON Battery Announces Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RELiON Battery, a leading global lithium battery manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Eric Lindquist as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), a new role that reflects RELiON Battery's rapid growth and global expansion. As a member of the executive management team, Lindquist brings more than 30 years of expertise in leading, implementing and improving business operations across a variety of businesses.

"Eric's breadth of operations, sales, marketing and business management experience will be instrumental to RELiON as we enter the next phase of corporate growth," said Paul Hecimovich, RELiON Battery CEO. "RELiON is committed to leading the world's transition to lithium drop-in energy storage. Eric's proven track record makes him the right leader to spearhead our key growth strategies."

Prior to joining RELiON Battery, Lindquist was the Chief Executive Officer of Edco Enterprises, leading the company with a new go-to-market strategy, revamping the supply chain process and brand strategy, along with improving customer connectivity. These implementations led to a 40 percent increase in revenue and operating profit. Previously, Lindquist served as the President of Entropy Solutions, developing and securing funding for a start-up of a bio-specialty organization. Earlier in his career, Lindquist held integral roles at Polaris Inc., Nike and Wilson Sporting Goods. Lindquist received a degree from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and is a graduate of the Executive Education Program at Stanford University.

Lindquist's announcement as COO comes on the heels of several internal promotions to senior leadership positions, solidifying RELiON for continued growth in 2021 and beyond.

To learn more about RELiON Battery, visit relionbattery.com.

About RELiON Battery

RELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to help customers challenge and overcome their limits by providing the best drop-in lithium batteries and give back by donating one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit relionbattery.com.

CONTACT:

Paxton Shaw, RELiON Battery

307502@email4pr.com

704-718-1705

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relion-battery-announces-appointment-of-chief-operating-officer-301268906.html

SOURCE RELiON Battery