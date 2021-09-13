Religions For Peace Conference To Call On Faithful To Lead Drive For Vaccine Equity, Security In War-Torn Regions

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will headline plenary sessions on the intersection of faith with public health and peace and security at a major global conference next month sponsored by Religions for Peace , the world's largest and most representative multi-religious coalition.

"We're thrilled that Dr. Tedros and Archbishop Welby will be leading timely conversations at our global conference," said Dr. Azza Karam, Secretary-General of Religions for Peace. "Faith leaders worldwide have an important role to play in advocating for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and for peace in places plagued by conflict."

The "Conference of the World Council of Religious Leaders on Faith and Diplomacy: Generations in Dialogue" will bring together 150 religious, government, and civil society leaders from across the world in Lindau, Germany, October 4-7. Countless more will join via livestream.

Director-General Tedros and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will deliver keynotes at "Faith, Diplomacy, and Public Health: Realizing Transformative Partnerships," a plenary session in which leaders from the Hindu, Christian, and Muslim faiths will explore how religious youth in particular can support efforts to improve global public health.

Archbishop Welby will offer one of three keynotes during a session entitled "Peace and Security: The Multi-Religious Imperative." Other speakers include Layla Alkhafaji, a former member of the Iraqi Parliament; diplomats from Germany and Switzerland; and faith leaders from the Christian, Buddhist, and Muslim traditions.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict Afghanistan have cast into stark relief just how daunting the drive for peace can be," Dr. Karam said. "I look forward to learning from our distinguished speakers about how faith leaders can help solve pressing public health and security problems."

Members of the media are invited to attend a press conference on September 15 at 8 a.m. Eastern( 2 p.m. CET) to learn about the goals of the event and ask questions of Dr. Karam. Journalists who wish to attend the press conference must RSVP here .

To register for the October 4-7 "Conference of the World Council of Religious Leaders on Faith and Diplomacy: Generations in Dialogue," please visit peace-dialogue-lindau.org/register .

For more information on the conference and Religions for Peace, please view our press kit .

To request an interview with Dr. Azza Karam, Secretary-General of Religions for Peace, please contact Elyse Sheppard at 318679@email4pr.com or 202-471-4228 ext. 127.

About Religions for PeaceReligions for Peace is the world's largest and most representative multi-religious coalition with national member associations, called "Inter-religious Councils" (IRCs) in nearly 100 countries. Since 1973, Religions for Peace has been accredited as a non-governmental organization with the United Nations and is particularly engaged in the areas of transforming conflict, promoting just and harmonious societies, fostering sustainable human development, protecting the earth and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at www.rfp.org .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/religions-for-peace-conference-to-call-on-faithful-to-lead-drive-for-vaccine-equity-security-in-war-torn-regions-301374779.html

SOURCE Religions for Peace