Reliant Parking Launches A 24/7 Resident Support Call Center

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While residential property owners and managers are used to being "on call" at all hours, receiving overnight inquiries about parking concerns or guest passes contributes to sleep loss and stress. Reliant Parking Solutions, an app-based software for property owners and managers of apartment buildings, condominiums and residential communities, is alleviating this pain point with the launch of an industry-first 24/7 resident support call center, powered by Reliant Parking staff.

Today, residential property managers can alleviate parking management headaches with around-the-clock customer service.

Reliant Parking is a full-service parking permit management system that uses easy mobile apps for residents of a variety of property types. Residents use the app to register their vehicles, order parking permits and reserve space for their guests. The app streamlines paperwork and other manpower-heavy tasks by simplifying enforcement with accurate vehicle and permit reports. Reliant Parking Solutions is expanding the hours of its resident support call center, fielding inbound questions and concerns 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

"Every aspect of our business is designed to address the real concerns our residential customers face, and many of them are handling all aspects of property management themselves," said Kevin Wexler, founder and CEO of Reliant Parking Solutions. "Extending our resident support call center 24/7 is another way we're helping to bring efficiency to the daily property management routine. Based on our relationships with property managers, a deep understanding of their unique property, and our impeccable customer service we can now easily handle resident issues by phone."

Beyond increased efficiency, the resident support call center can help to increase resident satisfaction. Customers of the Reliant Parking Solutions software report a significant increase in positive reviews. To learn more and book a free Parking Strategy Audit, visit ReliantParking.com.

About Reliant Parking Founded in 2012 by security industry veteran Kevin Wexler, former CEO of Summit Security, Reliant Parking is a leading full-service software company supporting property management, apartment and condominium communities, student housing, and HOAs. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Reliant Parking offers technology-integrated property and parking management solutions nationwide. With strong and lasting partnerships in residential, education, commercial, and retail, Reliant Parking helps find app-based solutions to help empower those it serves. To learn more about Reliant Parking, visit ReliantParking.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reliant-parking-launches-a-247-resident-support-call-center-301275293.html

SOURCE Reliant Parking