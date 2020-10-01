Reliant Funding Partners With American Cancer Society To Support Breast Cancer Awareness

During October, the company will donate $100 for every new funded deal

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance provider, announces its most recent dual benefit program. Combining access to funding for American Small Businesses and charitable giving. This program will raise funds for the American Cancer Society, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. For every new small business client that receives funding, the company will donate $100 to the American Cancer Society to combat breast cancer.

"We work to do everything possible to support both small businesses and organizations dedicated to bettering our public health, now more than ever this is of utmost importance," said CEO of Reliant Funding, Adam Stettner. "This initiative will provide funding for SMBs in need of capital and aid the ACS in their research and assistance for patients in need of care."

Reliant Funding is dedicated to providing short-term funding to SMBs in a variety of industries from construction, transportation and restaurants to retail and healthcare. In addition to establishing funding through its own programs, Reliant has helped American Small Business owners navigate government sponsored programs including Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ('CARES Act') via access to Payroll Protection Program and others. All with the goal of providing access to stabilizing and growing businesses nationwide.

Every October Reliant Funding partners with the American Cancer Society by having its team participate in a breast cancer walk. This year, that walk will be a 3k virtual walk with bracelets, ribbons and custom t-shirts, all to raise awareness and money for this great cause. In addition to donating on behalf of funded clients, Reliant Funding will match donations raised by employees. More than eighty percent of Reliant Funding employees take part in the company's charitable efforts throughout the year.

The American Cancer Society, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a movement to unite and fight back to end breast cancer. The impact of COVID-19 has reduced the ability to fund cancer research by fifty percent in 2020——making fundraising efforts more important than ever.

