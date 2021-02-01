Reliance Worldwide Corporation Launches Series Of Products To Solve Job Site Challenges

With the introduction of the HoldRite® 703 In-Slab Tubing Support, HoldRite® HydroFlame™ Large Diameter and 5-inch Firestop Sleeves, as well as improved HoldRite® HydroFlame™ Pro Tub Boxes, RWC continues to bring efficiency and innovation to new construction.

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC), a leading manufacturer of premium branded push-to-connect plumbing products, valves, secondary pipe supports, firestopping solutions and fluid control technologies, is reinforcing its position as a trusted source for firestopping and in-slab plumbing products with the introduction of several new patent pending HoldRite HydroFlame firestopping products, as well as the new patent pending HoldRite 703 In-slab Tubing Support.

With these additions to the HoldRite portfolio, RWC is investing in innovations to create efficient and cost-effective solutions.

HoldRite 703 In-Slab Tubing Support: A one-of a kind stub-up PEX and conduit support, this product helps prevent the common issue of in-slab tubing damage on the job site. Designed to accept 1/2-inch PEX tubing with 3/4-inch protective smurf tubing or 3/4-inch conduit, the support provides a protective recessed cavity in the upper portion of the concrete floor, allowing space for the protection of one to two 1/2-inch PEX tubes or 3/4-inch conduit.

HoldRite HydroFlame Large Diameter Sleeves: With 8-inch,10-inch and 12-inch options, these large diameter sleeves are available in standard and hollow versions for use with metal, insulated and plastic pipe penetrations. HoldRite is the only manufacturer currently offering a 12-inch option, a 1-inch stackable extension — which can serve as a water dam when two are installed together after concrete is poured — and an OSHA-compliant 3-hour fire rated safety cap.

HoldRite HydroFlame Pro 5-inch Sleeve: Included as an extension to the Pro series line-up is the addition of a 5-inch sleeve. This new base will come with an adjustable cap, allowing contractors to adjust the height of the sleeve from 7¼-inch to 8-inch without having to make a cut. The cap features locator whiskers to make locating the firestop device easier after concrete has been poured.

Enhanced HoldRite HydroFlame Pro Tub Boxes:With two new knock-out positions, HoldRite's tub box offers more flexibility to contractors when laying out a tub and drain. Where the previous model was only compatible with 2-inch firestopping sleeves, this model is compatible with 2-inch and 3-inch sleeves.

With the addition of the new products, RWC extends its track record of successfully solving challenges for contractors.

Preventing costly repairs and job delaysTypically, after concrete is poured, PEX and conduit tubing stub-ups are at risk of damage. To prevent costly repairs and job delays, RWC created the HoldRite 703 In-slab Tubing Support to help protect PEX and conduit in concrete, making stub-up plumbing and electrical installations easier. It also includes a protective cover plate and the HoldRite patented locator whiskers, providing a simple and faster way to find buried tubing after a concrete pour.

New innovations in firestopping needsSince the introduction of the HoldRite HydroFlame Pro Series sleeves, RWC has continued to advance category growth to create complete firestopping solutions. The sleeves' patented telescoping design eliminates cutting on the job site, and the patented locator whiskers take the hassle out of finding buried sleeves after a concrete pour. In addition to protecting against the spread of fire, smoke and gases, the sleeves also have a built-in W-rated water seal to prevent unwanted water intrusion.

Additionally, changes were made to the HydroFlame Pro Tub Box, which is intended to encompass a broader range of exotic drain and tub designs. Thanks to its new knock-out positions, there is no need for extensions, couplers or field modification positions. In this model, there is more flexibility available to the contractor when laying out the tub and drain. This provides more annular space for tight fits when layouts and spacing become an issue.

"Customers know and embrace the value and advantages of using HoldRite's HydroFlame products for tubing support and firestopping needs," said Jeff Hamilton, RWC's HoldRite HydroFlame Product Manager. "We are constantly brainstorming to optimize products and bring forth new solutions that enable better ways of working to the market."

View high resolution images of the new products here. To see how the 703 In-Slab Tubing Support works, watch this video. Also available to watch are the HydroFlame Pro Series sleeves video and the HydroFlame Large Diameter sleeves video.

To learn more about RWC and its family of brands, click here.

About Reliance Worldwide CorporationReliance Worldwide Corporation is a market leader and manufacturer of water control systems and plumbing solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Established in 1949, the RWC portfolio includes industry-leading brands: SharkBite® push-to-connect plumbing solutions; HoldRite® engineered plumbing and mechanical solutions; Cash Acme® control valves; John Guest® fittings and fluid dispense products and StreamLabs™ smart water technologies.

