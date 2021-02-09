Reliance Worldwide Corporation Joins Forces With Home Builders Institute For A Partnership To Address Skilled Labor Gap

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC), a leading manufacturer of premium branded push-to-connect plumbing products, valves, secondary pipe supports, firestopping solutions and fluid control technologies, is partnering with Home Builders Institute (HBI), a national leader in career training for the building and construction industry, as the exclusive Trade Sponsor for its 22 plumbing programs across the U.S., primarily serving Job Corps students and justice-involved individuals.

These HBI programs provide students with the skills, experience and placement services they need to have a successful career while helping the trade address labor shortages.

"We are thrilled to engage with HBI and believe this is the beginning of an important, long-lasting partnership," said Chris Carrier, Marketing Director, Americas at RWC. "HBI's ability to connect, train and place potential new talent into the trade makes them an ideal partner. Not only do we see this as an opportunity to help our trade, but also an opportunity to help the local communities that these programs are in."

This partnership was a natural opportunity for RWC to double down on its commitment to promote and further the plumbing trade after its Careers in Construction Month efforts, through its SharkBite® and HoldRite® brands, in October.

"Our diverse product portfolio enables us to produce solutions that are designed to help plumbing contractors work more efficiently in the field," Carrier continued. "In our conversations with them, we've recognized the need to help the trade address its labor challenge."

HBI's programs help approximately 10,000 students each year receive real life, hands-on training and find meaningful careers in the trades. HBI also provides them with job placement and transition assistance, and qualified graduates are able to enter advanced training programs to expand their education and experience.

"Home Builders Institute is proud to welcome our new partner, Reliance Worldwide Corporation," said HBI President and CEO Ed Brady. "Together, we are training the next generation of skilled labor for the building industry. As HBI's exclusive Trade Sponsor of our plumbing programs, RWC will provide its excellent products to help train our students in 22 locations nationwide. In the process, they will develop customers for life as our graduates enter the industry. I look forward to working with RWC and to seeing how the many resources they bring to the table will help enhance our training programs and ensure the future success of our students."

About Reliance Worldwide CorporationReliance Worldwide Corporation is a market leader and manufacturer of water control systems and plumbing solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Established in 1949, the RWC portfolio includes industry-leading brands: SharkBite® push-to-connect plumbing solutions; HoldRite® engineered plumbing and mechanical solutions; Cash Acme® control valves; John Guest® fittings and fluid dispense products and StreamLabs™ smart water technologies.

About HBI

The Home Builders Institute (HBI) trains skilled workers for the building industry. Through pre-apprenticeship training, certification programs and job placement services, HBI provides graduates—high school students, at-risk youth, veterans, transitioning military personnel, justice-involved youth and adults, and displaced workers—with the skills and experience they need to build a career and change their lives. Visit hbi.org for more information.

