Reliance Jio: Disrupting India Internet, 2020 Report - Detailed View On The Expected Disruption From The Entry/Presence Of Jio Platforms

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reliance Jio - Disrupting India Internet" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This perspective on Reliance Jio's potential to make an impact in the India internet space, along with detailed view on the expected disruption from the entry/presence of Jio platforms in specific internet sectors.Reliance Jio has truly disrupted the mobile internet space in India, acquiring a base of 400 Mn internet users and has become the leading mobile internet provider in the country, in a span of ~3-3.5 years. Jio now plans to ride on this promising opportunity through its online platforms across internet verticals like e-tailing (Grocery, Fashion), eB2B retail, digital content, digital payments, eHealth, Ed-tech and others. Post announcement of JioMart, Jio platforms has seen remarkable backing from global investors. Moreover, Jio enjoys strong brand trust among the Jio mobile internet users, which is significantly higher in Tier 2+ cities. Hence, the turf is quite promising for Jio to enable impact in the India internet space, but there is significant uncertainity around how Jio platforms will fare in the respective internet sectors. As part of this report, we've elaborated in detail on the business model, the existing play in sector, the potential impact in the near term and the opportunities/barriers that lay ahead for Jio platforms in the respective sectors. Key Topics Covered: 1. Reliance Jio's Potential to disrupt the India Internet Space1.1. Reliance Jio's disruption in the mobile internet space1.1.1. Reliance Jio's journey since inception, to become a market leads1.1.2. Market share in terms of internet subscribers & telecom revenue1.1.3. Jio user impact in the India internet funnel and disribution by city tier1.2. Investor & consumer sentiment towards Jio platforms1.2.1. Distribution of Jio platforms across internet verticals1.2.2. Investment landscape - total funding, key investory & investor sentiment1.2.3. Consumer perspective on awareness & willingness towards Jio platforms 2. Jio platforms potential impact on India Internet verticals2.1. Jio platform deep dive across the following sectors - e-tailing (grocery), e-tailing (fashion), eB2B digital content, eHealth, Edtech, digital payments. 2.1.1. Jio platform's business model2.1.2. Customer perspective towards Jio platform2.1.3. Potential growth opportunities & barriers for Jio platform2.1.4. Impact on the market in the near term2.1.5. Takeaways for different models in the marketFor more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwx31j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reliance-jio-disrupting-india-internet-2020-report---detailed-view-on-the-expected-disruption-from-the-entrypresence-of-jio-platforms-301168524.html

SOURCE Research and Markets