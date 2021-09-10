Reliance Global Group To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), an insurtech company focused on combining advanced technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually between September 13-15, 2021.

Reliance Global Group's presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webcast can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of Reliance Global Group's website at https://relianceglobalgroup.com/investor-relations/. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is an insurtech company combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group's growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including through 5minuteinsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLCTel: +1 (212) 671-1020Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com