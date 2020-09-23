Reliance Global Group Acquires Premier Regional Transportation Insurance Agency

Marks seventh successful agency acquisition in under 2 years

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company"), today announced that it has acquired the assets of UIS Agency, LLC (UIS), a premier regional insurance agency serving the commercial transportation industry.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, stated, "UIS is a perfect addition to our insurance agency portfolio, as they complement our existing holdings, which includes auto transport/towing, and commercial transportation insurance. Premium rates in the transportation sector have increased steadily in recent years, driven primarily by the trucking segment. UIS has been a leader in the field for over 20 years and brings established relationships with leading carriers to offer competitive rates for drivers and trucking companies, the life blood of our economy. We are excited to consummate our seventh successful agency acquisition in under 24 months, with a much larger pending acquisition underway and others in our pipeline."

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

