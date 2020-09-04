Relevant Rental Completes Acquisition And Rebrands As Critical Rental Solutions

HOUSTON, Sept 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant Rental is excited to announce the strategic acquisition of Surplus Group, a leading supplier of temperature control equipment, and the concurrent rebranding of Relevant Rental to Critical Rental Solutions.

Surplus Group serves a global customer base from its 80,000 ft 2 facility in Dallas, TX, where it has one of the largest and highest quality fleets of surplus temperature control equipment, including air and water-cooled chillers, cooling towers, and related accessories, in North America. Surplus Group will continue to grow its share of the temperature control equipment sales market while adding temperature control expertise to Critical Rental Solutions' rental platform.

This acquisition adds a full suite of temperature control equipment and capabilities to Critical Rental Solutions' existing capabilities as the leading independent North American provider of oil-free air rental services. "With the addition of Surplus Group, we are expanding our product and service offering to become a more valuable partner to our customers while maintaining our niche position within the equipment rental industry," says CEO and President, Mark Shedd.

With Channel Partner relationships across North America, Critical Rental Solutions is expanding its services to ultimately provide end users with a broader offering of cost-effective, nimble, critical solutions with continued safe work environments and maximized environmental efficiencies. Critical Rental Solutions provides niche rental services globally through its primary facility in Houston, Texas, which houses a high-quality fleet of oil-free compressors, dryers, and low-pressure blowers and fans. To learn more about Critical Rental Solutions, visit: https://criticalrentalsolutions.com

SOURCE Relevant Rental