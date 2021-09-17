Relay & Fio Announce Agreement With Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) To Market A Combined Solution For COVID-19 And Biosecurity Market Needs

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. ("Relay" or the "Company") (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation ("Fio") - together through their joint venture, Fionet Rapid Response Group ("FRR") - are pleased to announce an agreement with the global IT solutions company, Unisys Corporation 1 (NYSE: UIS) 2 , for jointly marketing a combined solution, that includes FRR's Fionet Platform for pandemic and biosecurity management, for the large, underserved biosecurity market.

FRR's Fionet Platform for pandemic and biosecurity management will be integrated with Unisys' best-in-class U-Pass™ 3, which digitally authenticates individuals' health status. This combination of Fionet mobile testing, triage, and reporting capabilities and U-Pass' mobile authentication technologies will both increase and simplify biosecurity management capability for clients from markets such as large enterprises, governments, transport and maritime industries.

"Our goal is to create a safer environment for any public or private organization in any industry looking to bring employees, guests and students back in large numbers, quickly," said Chris Kloes, Vice President, Cybersecurity Solutions, Unisys Corp. "Together with FRR, we provide an integrated, secure testing and digital health management solution that can be scaled to organizations of any size, allowing our clients to gain better control over who can access their environment."

The market for COVID-19 diagnostic products and services is expected to exceed USD $84 billion 4. FRR and Unisys believe they have a well differentiated, end-to-end offering by combining technologies, marketing, and service and support capabilities.

"We are very excited to be working with Unisys, and to continue to grow with other strategic relationships and industry leaders to collaborate and provide innovative market solutions. Our expertise in technology and infectious disease testing has been successful around the world for a variety of use cases, treating over 1 million patients," said Yoav Raiter, CEO Relay Medical Corp. "Unisys has a powerful market presence in IT solutions and business processes, that we are excited to begin integrating with as we evaluate the many potential benefits of joining our technical strengths to achieve market penetration."

Unisys is a leading global IT solutions company that brings technological innovation to businesses and governments around the world. The company provides state-of-the-art solutions, such as the U-Pass™ comprehensive COVID-19 testing and health management solution, which was developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Unisys drives secure, reliable and advanced industry-leading digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, enterprise computing and business processing solutions. Proudly integrating security into all of its IT and digital offerings, Unisys delivers a world-class software operating environment.

"This pandemic isn't a transient event, nor will life after COVID equal life before COVID. It is a new era for this whole, interconnected world. In this new era, FRR is in a strong position to make a great contribution to protecting people, jurisdictions, and economic activity, and to build its business by doing that. FRR is making careful alliances with substantial companies such as Unisys, with massive capabilities to create large-scale, durable solutions and customer relationships," said Dr. Michael Greenberg, CEO FRR.

FRR's Fionet Platform enables fast, scalable, quality-controlled testing and real-time automatic digital results for electronic reporting. Fionet supports frontline testing and continuously captures and transmits comprehensive data to a centralized aggregation point. In real-time, the Fionet Portals allows off-site supervisors to track and direct frontline action, displaying accurate epidemiological information and providing actionable insights.

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company at $0.25 per common share and expiring five (5) years from the date of grant, to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company.

RECENT NEWS: Relay recently announced a $750,000 Deployment of the Fionet Platform for Malaria Epidemic Management in Rwanda, Africa: https://bit.ly/2VKkTWQ

In addition, the Company recently announced other notable testing deployments including the Toronto Tennis Canada National Bank Open Tournament, qualifying games for FIFA 2021 and the Toronto International Film Festival with Canada's largest lab company.

About Unisys

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets.

Website: www.unisys.com

About Fionet

The Fionet Platform is an end-to-end, rapid testing and tracking solution for community-based or decentralized settings. Combining a fast, handheld point-of-need device connected in real time to cloud data services, the Fionet Platform handles scheduling and registration via phone app for at home, on-site check-in and rapid on-the-spot universal antigen testing. The platform allows for data integration with other testing methods and devices, providing result notification for patient and public health authorities as appropriate, and anonymized data and statistics for dashboards for authorized stakeholders.

Recent overview and walkthrough video of Fionet Testing Platform: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzH6Yy33Qq0&t=3s

Website: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel solutions in the diagnostics, AI data science and IoT security sectors. Relay recently acquired Cybeats Technologies, a platform which offers a holistic approach to cybersecurity and addresses the $73 billion IoT security market through their Software Bill of Materials and microagent solution. Cybeats provides real-time cybersecurity for connected devices, critical infrastructure, automotive, medical and IoT (Internet of Things) sectors.

The Company is holding a Special Meeting to approve a Name Change on September 20, 2021 as the Company's core competencies and product offerings have organically grown beyond the medical device industry, and this expansion into new industries and businesses will be reflected in the Name Change. The Company's new name will more aptly and effectively communicate the business and its commercial verticals.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

