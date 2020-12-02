Relaxintuit.com -- 2020 Holiday Gift To Soothe Stress, Insomnia, Anxiety, Depression
NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
More Strung-Out Than the Lights on the Tree? Are You Burning Out Like a Hanukkah Candle?
"Exquisite…a transformative, powerful collection of meditations…a lullaby for the soul." - AudioFile Magazine
Give The 2020 Holiday Gift Everyone Needs This YearIf 2020 could be described in one word it would be— Stressful. Award-winning stress relief expert Susie Mantell's exquisite new audiobook soothes away layer-after-layer of worry, anxiety, insomnia and depression. With a voice described as "liquid," Mantell's Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace, 2nd Edition Revised and Expanded — 3 Soothing Guided Meditations for Deep Stress Relief, Effortless Sleep & Renewed Energy carries listeners into the peaceful relaxation of a spa vacation — For Just $19.95. (Available on MP3 Audiobook or CD)
Listen Now to Soothing Sample: https://www.relaxintuit.com/about-stress-cd-sleep-cd-audiobook Order on Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay or Wherever Audiobooks are Sold: https://amzn.to/3e5g1Qi
The Gift of Meditation & Mindfulness — Made Easy:
- "Sleep Easy Now" (Meditation) Like an easy chair, Mantell's exquisite narration carries listeners into deep, effortless sleep, soothing away worry, insomnia, depression and pain.
- "10-Minute Brain Vacation" (Meditation)Pressed for Time? An oasis from a busy day. Relax, Replenish, Re-Energize — in 10 Minutes Flat!
- "Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace" (Meditation, Revised) Susie Mantell's award-winning guided imagery soothes away layer-after-layer of worry, sleeplessness exhaustion. Slow down, just let go.
- BONUS: "30+ Quicktips & Simple Soothers" Gently empowering stress relief tips and mindfulness techniques to calm day-to-day stress, reduce isolation, ease caregiver fatigue and comfort eldercare for seniors.
"Exquisite…a transformative, powerful collection of meditations… a lullaby for the soul," raves AudioFile Magazine.
(In Praise of the 1 st Edition) "Best Audios Award"- Publishers Weekly "Highly Recommended" - Library Journal "Bestseller" - Amazon.com More Testimonials
Award-winning stress-relief expert Susie Mantell is the author of Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace, 2nd Edition Revised and Expanded. Mantell's clients include Fortune 500 companies, distinguished medical centers and world-class spas. Her techniques have appeared on NBC, ABC, CBS TV, in The Los Angeles Times, Town & Country, Weight Watchers, Cosmopolitan. Listeners include The Mayo Clinic, The Betty Ford Center, Memorial Sloan-Kettering and renowned Canyon Ranch resorts. Also a pop songwriter, Mantell's work has been heard Off-Broadway, in TV and film.
Follow @Relaxintuit Stress-Relief on Facebook & Twitter
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relaxintuitcom----2020-holiday-gift-to-soothe-stress-insomnia-anxiety-depression-301181965.html
SOURCE Relax Intuit LLC