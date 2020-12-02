TheStreet
Relaxintuit.com -- 2020 Holiday Gift To Soothe Stress, Insomnia, Anxiety, Depression

Award-Winning Stress Relief Meditation Audiobook Brings Deep, Sleep in Stressful Times
Author:
Publish date:

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

More Strung-Out Than the Lights on the Tree? Are You Burning Out Like a Hanukkah Candle? 

"Exquisite…a transformative, powerful collection of meditations…a lullaby for the soul." - AudioFile Magazine

Give The 2020 Holiday Gift Everyone Needs This YearIf 2020 could be described in one word it would be— Stressful. Award-winning stress relief expert Susie Mantell's exquisite new audiobook soothes away layer-after-layer of worry, anxiety, insomnia and depression. With a voice described as "liquid,"  Mantell's Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace, 2nd Edition Revised and Expanded — 3 Soothing Guided Meditations for Deep Stress Relief, Effortless Sleep & Renewed Energy  carries listeners into the peaceful relaxation of a spa vacation — For Just $19.95.  (Available on MP3 Audiobook or CD)

Listen Now to Soothing Sample: https://www.relaxintuit.com/about-stress-cd-sleep-cd-audiobook  Order on Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay or Wherever Audiobooks are Sold: https://amzn.to/3e5g1Qi  

The Gift of Meditation & Mindfulness — Made Easy:

  • "Sleep Easy Now" (Meditation)  Like an easy chair, Mantell's exquisite narration carries listeners into deep, effortless sleep, soothing away worry, insomnia, depression and pain.
  • "10-Minute Brain Vacation" (Meditation)Pressed for Time? An oasis from a busy day. Relax, Replenish, Re-Energize — in 10 Minutes Flat!
  • "Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace" (Meditation, Revised)    Susie Mantell's award-winning guided imagery soothes away layer-after-layer of worry, sleeplessness exhaustion. Slow down, just let go.
  • BONUS: "30+ Quicktips & Simple Soothers" Gently empowering stress relief tips and mindfulness techniques to calm day-to-day stress, reduce isolation, ease caregiver fatigue and comfort eldercare for seniors.

"Exquisite…a transformative, powerful collection of meditations… a lullaby for the soul," raves AudioFile Magazine.

(In Praise of the 1 st Edition) "Best Audios Award"- Publishers Weekly "Highly Recommended" - Library Journal "Bestseller" - Amazon.com  More Testimonials

Award-winning stress-relief expert Susie Mantell is the author of Your Present: A Half-Hour of Peace, 2nd Edition Revised and Expanded. Mantell's clients include Fortune 500 companies, distinguished medical centers and world-class spas. Her techniques have appeared on NBC, ABC, CBS TV, in The Los Angeles Times, Town & Country, Weight Watchers, Cosmopolitan. Listeners include The Mayo Clinic, The Betty Ford Center, Memorial Sloan-Kettering and renowned Canyon Ranch resorts. Also a pop songwriter, Mantell's work has been heard Off-Broadway, in TV and film.

