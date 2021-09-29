Relativity Trace To Introduce New AI-Powered Data Cleansing Capabilities At Relativity Fest

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, will showcase new data cleansing capabilities integrated in its AI-powered communication surveillance product Relativity Trace at Relativity's free, virtual conference Relativity Fest. The new capabilities modeled to reduce false positives by up to 92%, will be discussed in further depth at the Finding Real Risk and Ignoring the Rest: Artificial Intelligence in Surveillance session October 5 at 10:15 a.m. CT.

"Surveillance teams are overwhelmed by the number of false positives that their legacy surveillance system generates," said Jordan Domash, General Manager of Relativity Trace. "This leads to hours of time stripped away from pinpointing risk and misconduct that actually matter because time is allocated to reviewing content that should never have been alerted on in the first place. Our team saw an opportunity to provide a solution to this widespread industry problem with email thread deduplication."

Email thread deduplication—one aspect of Relativity Trace's AI-powered data cleansing capabilities— locates old email content within new emails, checks that it was already analyzed and prevents it from generating another alert. Relativity has invested in email threading capabilities for over 10 years in its e-discovery platform and is expanding this unique feature to communication surveillance customers within Relativity Trace. Relativity Trace improves reviewer accuracy and speed, while providing transparency and defensibility, by displaying all data cleansing for a communication directly in the review interface.

Additionally, Relativity Trace's data cleansing capabilities identifies email headers, signatures and confidentiality disclaimers. It prevents alerts from being generated on this duplicative or non-authored content, so reviewers are only notified of the relevant portion that was written by the sender. Reviewers can also see the content that was cleared increasing their review speed and accuracy.

"Relativity Trace offers the most comprehensive capabilities to detect already analyzed email segments within an email thread," said Domash. "What sets Relativity Trace's email thread deduplication apart from other tools is that it truly understands email segments and allows teams to visualize what's already been reviewed. This is going to be a game changing enhancement for our customers and significantly strengthen their ability to detect real risk, quickly."

Learn more about how to dramatically reduce false positive rates with Relativity Trace's AI-powered data cleansing offering in this short video and register for the Finding Real Risk and Ignoring the Rest: Artificial Intelligence in Surveillance session at Relativity Fest.

About Relativity Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relativity-trace-to-introduce-new-ai-powered-data-cleansing-capabilities-at-relativity-fest-301387222.html

SOURCE Relativity