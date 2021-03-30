Relativity Expands Cloud Capabilities In Asia With RelativityOne Now Hosted In Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity today announced that its secure, end-to-end SaaS platform RelativityOne, is now hosted in Singapore. KPMG in Singapore was the first Big Four firm to offer RelativityOne in Asia and is the first Relativity partner to offer RelativityOne in Singapore, demonstrating its commitment to expand cloud capabilities in the region.

Relativity customers and partners in Singapore can now innovate faster with a flexible and extensible cloud platform that provides an intuitive user experience backed by the power of automation and integrated artificial intelligence. RelativityOne also allows users to streamline their technology stack to help manage large volumes of complex, unstructured data and reduce risk with proactive threat prevention, automated security processes and leading compliance certifications.

Asia is increasingly becoming a definitive new frontier for technology adoption. The acceleration of digital transformation across Southeast Asia and shift to remote work structures has increased the demand for technology and cloud adoption. According to a recent survey, Singapore is the most prolific adopter of cloud computing in Southeast Asia, with nearly nine in 10 IT decision-makers saying their companies are already using cloud-based solutions.

"The e-discovery and compliance market in Asia is rapidly developing, and Singapore is a major hub for innovation," said Georgia Foster, Managing Director, APAC at Relativity. "This new offering reinforces Relativity's commitment to expanding globally and will allow our APAC customer base to better serve their clients and meet the needs brought on by the increase of cloud adoption in the region, in particular in the investigations, arbitration, litigation and compliance monitoring spaces."

Through the deployment of RelativityOne, KPMG in Singapore enables member firms across Asia to tap into the platform, supporting enhanced end-to-end technology solutions involving e-discovery and internal investigations for clients. The adoption of RelativityOne allows KPMG in Singapore to accelerate the processing and hosting of data into RelativityOne seamlessly and securely.

"Litigation has evolved over the past two decades, from discovering documents in files, incorporating emails into discovery, and now, managing collaborative data on the cloud. In today's digital-centric world, data requirements are far more complex and there is a need for added scalability. With RelativityOne now being hosted through the Singapore data centre, our forensic investigation capabilities are bolstered to deliver new efficiencies in processing and managing multi-jurisdictional e-discovery matters for customers," said Eddie Toh, Partner, Head of Forensic Technology, Asia Pacific, at KPMG in Singapore. "Our longstanding relationship with Relativity globally mooted the collaboration and we are excited to transform and transcend to the cloud with Relativity in Singapore, who are clearly the pioneers in using cloud for e-discovery."

The deployment of RelativityOne will enable KPMG in Singapore to reassess clients' large volume of data by taking control and reducing the data to a manageable size using customised workflows to ensure relevant data is identified and disclosed quickly and accurately. Additionally, RelativityOne has rigorous security processes to provide 24/7 cloud security to protect clients' data while it is being worked on, which is becoming increasingly important due to the rise of cyberattacks and data breaches.

Globally, KPMG has built a strong relationship with Relativity and has adopted RelativityOne in other regions to solve data challenges and improve review accuracy and efficiency for clients. Through RelativityOne's global scalability, KPMG in Singapore is able to leverage member firms across Asia, to provide the ability to move faster and better deliver solutions to clients.

"We are so grateful for our longstanding partnership with KPMG, and it's been exciting to work together as cloud adoption continues to become increasingly important in Asia. I'm confident that the extensibility of RelativityOne's cloud-based offering coupled with KPMG's unparalleled expertise, will help drive even greater efficiency, and value for their clients globally," said Foster.

RelativityOne is currently available across 11 global geographies with two more to be added in 2021.

About Relativity Relativity makes software to help users organise data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behaviour. Relativity has more than 300,000 annual users in 49 countries serving thousands of organisations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About KPMGKPMG in Singapore is part of a global network of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 146 countries and territories and in FY20 had close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.For more information, visit kpmg.com.s g .LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/kpm g - singapore

Media Contacts Olivia MulveyRelativity PR@relativity.com

Asha Raghu KPMG in Singapore asharaghu@kpmg.com.sg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relativity-expands-cloud-capabilities-in-asia-with-relativityone-now-hosted-in-singapore-301257940.html

SOURCE Relativity