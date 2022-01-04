COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) - Get Rekor Systems, Inc. Class B Report ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation ("PIDC") will deploy the Company's Rekor One™ platform in support of a pilot project to analyze traffic patterns and provide analytics within the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The 1,200-acre former military base has been redeveloped into a thriving, mixed-use campus led by PIDC, Philadelphia's public-private economic development corporation and master developer of the historic shipyard.

"Rekor One is an ideal choice for this pilot project since it's purpose built to deliver not just data, but core insights for all pillars of a truly smart city," said Robert A. Berman, CEO, Rekor. "Rekor One allows sensors around the area to capture data from vehicle traffic. Appropriate real time and historical subsets of that data can then be shared securely with authorized people within multiple departments and agencies to support their individual missions - from public safety and transportation to emissions reductions and insurance compliance. We are excited to be working with a forward-minded organization like PIDC to help them achieve their goals for the benefit of the Navy Yard community."

PIDC is also working with citizens, stakeholders, and planning experts to shape the future of the Navy Yard as part of its Connected Community initiative. This effort has a mission to support new development while making the area more connected and resilient. Rekor will deploy its own network of traffic sensors to obtain real-time data about vehicles. The six-month pilot will capture anonymized data on vehicle counts, smog scores of passenger vehicles and trucks on the roadway, and electric vehicle use, among other information and provide PIDC with actionable insights to meet future goals at the Navy Yard.

The Rekor One pilot project will kick off in the first quarter of 2022. For more information on Rekor One, visit https://www.rekor.ai/industries/government-agencies.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) - Get Rekor Systems, Inc. Class B Report is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

About PIDC

PIDC is Philadelphia's public-private economic development corporation. A non-profit founded in 1958 by the City of Philadelphia and the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, PIDC's mission is to spur investment, support business growth, and foster developments that create jobs, revitalize neighborhoods, and drive growth to every corner of Philadelphia. For more information about PIDC, visit www.PIDCphila.com and follow @PIDCphila on Twitter.

About the Navy Yard

The Navy Yard is the most successful redevelopment of a former military base in the country and today is a growing community of nearly 15,000 employees and 150 employers who occupy 8 million square feet across a mix of property types, including office, retail, industrial, R&D, and institutional. For more information about the Navy Yard, visit www.navyyard.org and follow on Twitter @NavyYardPhila.

