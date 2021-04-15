Rekor Systems' Robert Berman To Speak With Investors At Planet MicroCap Showcase

COLUMBIA, Md., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) - Get Report ("Rekor"), a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert A. Berman, will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on Thursday, April 22 at 9:00 am EST. Berman will lead a virtual presentation and answer investor questions.

"Virtual events like SNN's Planet MicroCap have been important means for giving investors the chance to speak directly with company officers," said Berman. "I am looking forward to talking about Rekor's strategy and recent news."

In February 2021, Rekor announced and closed on a public offering of its common stock. Also in 2021, the company announced a major update to its Rekor Scout™ vehicle recognition software (formerly known as Rekor Watchman), along with the expansion of its Channel Partner Program. The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department recently announced that it has selected Rekor One™ software to help understand use patterns for its parks and plan for future needs.

If you would like to schedule a private investor meeting with Rekor and watch the presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup . Webcasts will also be available after the event for registered attendees.

Mr. Berman's presentation can be viewed live by registered attendees at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40780 .

About Rekor Systems, Inc.Rekor (Nasdaq: REKR) provides real-time, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions faster, and with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in approximately 80 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai .

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

