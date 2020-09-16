Rekor Systems, Inc. To Participate In The Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference On September 17, 2020

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, inc. (REKR) - Get Report, a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that Eyal Hen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Lake Street 4rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on September 17, 2020. Company Mr. Hen will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (Nasdaq: REKR) is a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable faster, better informed decisions with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in more than 70 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: http://www.rekor.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

