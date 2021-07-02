Rejuvenation, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, opens its first Minnesota location in Edina's shopping and restaurant destination, Galleria Edina, on July...

Rejuvenation, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - Get Report, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, opens its first Minnesota location in Edina's shopping and restaurant destination, Galleria Edina, on July 2, 2021. The new Galleria store will serve as a go-to destination for consumers and industry experts looking to shop Rejuvenation's signature assortment of quality lighting, hardware and home goods. Customers seeking guidance as they design, customize, and renovate their home will be able to work directly with store associates or schedule in-home design appointments for additional assistance.

Rejuvenation's new store in the Galleria Edina (Photo: Business Wire)

The 5,500 square foot space will showcase more than 240 light fixtures and 40 collections of hardware alongside the brand's assortment of furniture, textiles, outdoor living collections, and more.

"We've been partnering with customers on residential and commercial projects in Minnesota for more than 40 years and are thrilled to call the Galleria home for our first retail location and showroom in the state," says Aujsha Taylor, Senior Vice President of Rejuvenation. "From providing free interior design assistance for home refreshes and renovations through our Design Crew services, to helping our Trade customers find that perfect customized lighting solution for a residential or hospitality space, we look forward to supporting our Twin Cities customers with a variety of projects."

With a mission to add real value to homes through quality craftsmanship, Rejuvenation products are inspired by history, designed for modern consumers and made to last.

Store Address:Rejuvenation Edina3670 GalleriaEdina, MN 55435

Store Email: edina@rejuvenation.com

Store Hours:10:00am-7:00pm Monday to Saturday11:00am-6:00pm Sunday

ABOUT REJUVENATION

Founded in Portland, Ore., in 1977, Rejuvenation is a designer, manufacturer and retailer of quality lighting, hardware and home goods. Rejuvenation products are inspired by history, designed for modern consumers and made to last. A member of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. family of brands, Rejuvenation offers in-home design consultations and sells its products by catalog; at retail stores in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Palo Alto, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Costa Mesa and Houston; and via the company's website, www.rejuvenation.com.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we've deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we're united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

