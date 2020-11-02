Rejuvant® LifeTabs®, A Non-Pharmaceutical Solution Designed To Reverse Markers Of Epigenetic Aging, Declared "Clear Winner" Of The Prestigious 2020 NEXTY Award For Life-Span

Novel Dietary Supplement Product, Coupled with Ability to Test Biological Age, Selected as Winner for Best Life-Span Specific CPG for Innovation and Market Impact, by the Informa SupplySide Group

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponce De Leon Health, Inc. (" Ponce de Leon"), a longevity research company focused on reversal of epigenetic aging, announced today that Informa Health & Nutrition has named Rejuvant LifeTabsthe top Consumer Packaged Goods winner in the Best Life-Span Specific category, for the 2020 NEXTY SupplySide Awards.

Winners in each of the 10 categories were announced on Oct. 29, 2020 on the SupplySide Network 365. "The 2020 SupplySide NEXTY award winners show true creative thinking while also addressing the real health concerns faced by consumers across the globe," said Sandy Almendarez, Content Director, Informa Markets. "We are so pleased to honor these products that stand out with their innovation, integrity and inspiration."

A representative of Informa further stated, "This product exemplifies the NEXTY program, and it was the clear winner of the category for judges. It includes a ground-breaking ingredient—LifeAKG—and a meticulously researched, controlled-release formula tailored to men and women. The healthy aging segment hasn't seen a breakthrough like this since resveratrol, and this new approach to the category has the incredible potential to extend people's health span, meaning the possibility of pushing back the timeline of when bodies begin to break down. That's something that cannot be overstated."

The CEO and Founder of Ponce De Leon Health, Tom Weldon, remarked, "It is a wonderful honor to win this year's NEXTY award for the Best Life-Stage Specific Award. We thank the judges, SupplySide, Natural Products Insider, and Informa for their interest in Rejuvant, and the extensive evidence-based approach utilized in its development. We continue to conduct new human and animal trials to better demonstrate the benefits of Rejuvant on biological aging, healthspan and lifespan."

This award comes on the heels of Ponce De Leon Health announcing the first peer-reviewed study of a non-drug substance, demonstrating improvements in mammalian lifespan, reduction in frailty, and reduction in time of suffering. This data was published in the September 1, 2020 issue of the journal Cell Metabolism. The researchers found that LifeAKG, a proprietary calcium alpha-ketoglutarate (Ca-AKG), "promotes longer, healthier life associated with a decrease in levels of inflammatory cytokines. Strikingly, the reduction in frailty led the scientists to "propose that Ca-AKG compresses the period of morbidity. " The publication, titled "Alpha-ketoglutarate, an endogenous metabolite, extends lifespan and compresses morbidity in aging mice," and was authored by Azar Shamirzadi, Ph.D., et al., directly led to the development of Rejuvant LifeTabs.

About Ponce De Leon Health: Ponce De Leon Health (www.pdlhealth.com) is a commercial-stage longevity company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of non-prescription consumer products to address the reversal of epigenetic aging. Their goal is to increase human healthspan, improve quality of life, and reduce the cost of providing late stage health care to customers.

To learn more about the groundbreaking science behind Rejuvant ® LifeTabs ® visit www.Rejuvant.com

