Reitler Opens First West Coast Office In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt LLP, a full-service boutique law firm, has opened its first West Coast office in Los Angeles, California. This expansion reflects Reitler's national client base in the areas of venture capital, private equity, mergers & acquisitions, intellectual property, commercial litigation and entertainment matters.

"As the only boutique full-service law firm focused on venture capital and emerging technology markets, expansion to the West Coast is a natural next step," said Ed Reitler. "Our firm has been built from the beginning to support the nationwide venture community, its pioneering companies and the funds that invest in them, all of which have resulted in the Firm serving as counsel in more than 2,000 venture capital financings over the past 25 years."

"Our firm is always looking for opportunities to serve and support venture activity," said Scott Rosenblatt. "Our West Coast office reflects Reitler's commitment to the rapidly expanding venture community in Los Angeles and in Southern California generally."

Reitler ranks among the most active Venture Capital law firms in the U.S. and globally. As of the first quarter of 2021, Reitler ranked 9 th nationally and 12 th globally among the most active law firms in venture capital deals and achieved Top 20 status in all industry sectors ranked by Pitchbook, including media, software, IT hardware and consumer goods. In Pitchbook's new representation category, Reitler ranked 9 th in U.S. investor representations and 12 th in U.S. company representations among all Venture Capital law firms.

"Reitler is an elite law firm that delivers consistently superior work for my companies, with highly responsive turnaround times and very competitive rates," said Clark Landry, a serial entrepreneur and early stage investor. "Reitler's increasing presence in the thriving Los Angeles venture ecosystem will be disruptive to the legal market here. They understand what entrepreneurs and investors need from a law firm."

The Los Angeles office will be located in Santa Monica and will be led by Eli Shahmoon, who works in the Firm's Venture Capital / Emerging Companies, M&A and Fund Formation practices, and Hays Ellisen, who works in the Firm's Fund Formation and Investment Management practices.

Over the course of his 20-year career, Eli Shahmoon has developed a multi-faceted practice advising clients that range from multi-billion-dollar hedge funds to small, fledgling tech start-up companies. He has diverse experience across multiple industries, including publishing, consumer products and financial services. Clients often rely on Eli for his business acumen and extensive experience for operational and marketing guidance as well as for legal counsel. Eli has served as Chief Operating Officer of Gandhara Capital Management in London, an international hedge fund management company with over $2 billion assets under management.

Hays Ellisen focuses his practice on fund formation, investment management, private securities offerings, and general corporate and business matters. Hays' fund formation clients include managers of hedge funds, venture funds, real estate funds, private equity funds, and crypto asset funds. Hays also regularly advises entrepreneurs and companies with respect to joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, debt and lending transactions, and employment matters.

Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt LLP is a full-service boutique law firm that delivers responsive, high-quality legal services to sophisticated business clients. Reitler possesses leading capabilities in venture capital and private equity financings, fund formation, mergers and acquisitions, and securities offerings. Reitler is also widely recognized in the fields of intellectual property, executive compensation, domestic and international taxation, corporate governance, commercial litigation, real estate, hospitality and maritime law. www.reitlerlaw.com

