Reinsurance Group Of America Ranked #1 In Business Capability For 10th Consecutive Year By NMG

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) - Get Report a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced that ceding companies ranked RGA #1 on NMG Consulting's 2020 Global All Respondent Business Capability Index (BCI). This marks the 10th consecutive year that RGA has achieved the highest global ranking in BCI, which measures reinsurer effectiveness by aggregating insurer feedback across key capability areas. RGA has earned this recognition every year since the inception of NMG Consulting's Global Life & Health Reinsurance Study.

NMG's annual Study incorporates the expert perspectives from approximately 1,500 insurance executives and practitioners across more than 50 countries and is recognized as the definitive benchmark of client performance by the industry. The Study also provides valued insights into market trends and is used by reinsurers to develop strategies to enhance client outcomes over time, as well as provide support for business cases for new investments and innovations.

"The NMG Global Life & Health Reinsurance Study is valuable to us because it reflects the voice of our clients," said Anna Manning, President and Chief Executive Officer, RGA. "For ten years, our clients have ranked RGA #1 and there is no greater honor than earning their approval and support."

"RGA's remarkably consistent performance over the past decade has been achieved by ongoing commitment to (and investment in) client relationships and outcomes, spanning regions, client profiles and industry cycles," said Mark Prichard, CEO of NMG Consulting.

For more information about RGA, please visit www.rgare.com.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a Fortune 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.5 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $84.7 billion as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1973, RGA is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and operations around the world, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit the company's website at www.rgare.com.

About NMG Consulting

NMG Consulting is a leading multinational consulting firm focusing solely on investments, insurance, and reinsurance markets. NMG Consulting integrates specialist consulting experience and proprietary insights to help clients shape strategy, implement change, and enhance performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005968/en/